How to Watch/Listen: LSU Football at Texas A&M

LSU-Texas A&M has turned into a fierce rivalry over the last handful of seasons. The Tigers enter Saturday's matchup as heavy underdogs for the first time in ages, heading to College Station to face a No. 5 ranked Aggies' club.

The team was able to squeeze in an early morning practice on Thursday before being released to spend Thanksgiving with their families. Despite the slight shift in practice schedule this week because of the holidays, coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday the team put in some good work and is very well prepared for Jimbo Fisher and company.

"We've had a very good week of work, it's gonna take a great effort against an outstanding Texas A&M football team," Orgeron said. "We're very prepared for an outstanding game."

The Tigers return to the scene of the crime as the last time the purple and gold faced the Aggies in College Station, a 74-72 seven overtime thriller is what it took for LSU to fall. There were multiple times throughout the course of the game where the Tigers felt that had the game won but fell short in the end.

This week, there's hardly been any mention of that 2018 game and its finish, the sole focus being on getting above .500 for the first time this season.

Here is how to watch and listen to this weekend's game as well as odds:

TV: ESPN (6 p.m.)

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

Odds: LSU (+14.5)