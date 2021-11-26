How to Watch/Listen to LSU Football vs Texas A&M

Tigers to welcome Aggies at 6 p.m. looking to have Ed Orgeron's final ride in Death Valley end in victory

LSU has one more game to get it right, one more game to put a complete performance together on both sides of the ball, something that has escaped this 2021 squad.

As the Tigers welcome No. 14 Texas A&M to Death Valley on Saturday, the offense is in search of consistency while the defense wants to shake off a performance against UL-Monroe where it didn't live up to standards. Of course there's also a giant elephant in the room with Ed Orgeron's impending departure and a new era of LSU football set to take over shortly after.

Orgeron hasn't allowed himself to think about what walking off the field for the final time from his "dream job" will mean but he's been grateful for the opportunity given. His sole focus is sending this current senior class out with a bang.

"I'm so excited about this game, I took off my shirt after the last game so we're going to be pumped up, we're going to be ready to go," Orgeron said. "This is about A&M. All respect for them. Coach has done a good job. They've got great players. They've got great coaches. This is not a love-hate deal, like a respect deal. This is LSU-Texas A&M."

Here's how you can watch or listen to Saturday night's game, along with the latest odds on the anticipated rivalry matchup.

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

SI Sportsbook Odds: Point Spread LSU, +6.5

Money Line LSU, +200