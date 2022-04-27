How to Watch LSU Football at 2022 NFL Draft

Breakdown of all three days of draft coverage as multiple former Tigers hope to hear name called

The 2022 NFL Draft is just over 24 hours away and teams are putting the final touches on their draft boards while college prospects are anxiously anticipating a lifelong dream.

For LSU, this is a bit of weird draft as cornerback Derek Stingley is the only player anticipated to go in the first round. After that, all bets are off for players like Cordale Flott, Neil Farrell, Damone Clark and Ed Ingram, all of whom should get drafted but when being the big question mark.

Here's how to follow along with all of the draft festivities beginning with Thursday night's first round:

Round 1: Thursday, April 28

Start Time: 7 p.m.

TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

LSU Players to Watch: Derek Stingley Jr. (Cornerback)

Stingley is currently at +240 odds to be selected No. 3 overall by the Houston Texans, the highest odds of any player at the No. 3 spot. In the last several days no player has seen their stock rise quite like Stingley who was at once thought to be a potential borderline top 15 pick but is now getting top three consideration.

The only LSU player expected to be selected in the first round, Stingley is an elite level coverage corner when healthy and wherever he lands should immediately compete for a starter's role.

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29

Start Time: 6 p.m.

TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

LSU Players to Watch: Cordale Flott (CB), Neil Farrell (DL)

Flott and Farrell are the two players who have earned third round grades and could likely hear their names sometime in the top 100 selections of this week's draft. A long corner who still needs to add weight, Flott could be a good project piece for a team looking for a speedy slot corner.

Farrell has been one of the better run stuffing interior linemen in the SEC for the last few seasons, accumulating 23 tackles for a loss over the last four seasons. He's also a smart player who knows how to make life difficult on opposing offensive linemen and has the size to really contribute as a complementary piece early in his career.

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30

Start Time: 11 a.m.

TV Channel: ESPN, NFL Network

LSU Players to Watch: Ed Ingram (OL), Tyrion Davis-Price (RB), Chasen Hines (OL), Damone Clark (LB), Austin Deculus (OL), Jontre Kirklin (WR)

Clark would've been an easy second round pick if not for an injury that required spinal fusion surgery that will keep him out for his entire rookie season. He was one of the most improved players in the country and a real success story for a Tigers team that didn't have many in 2021. Some team will likely take a chance later in the draft on Clark's potential and athleticism.

Ingram has several years of starters experience and could very well slide in to the back of round three, though an early selection on day three seems more likely. A multi year SEC starter who was a major contributor to that 2019 championship run will likely get an opportunity.

Davis-Price is another interesting name as he went for over 1,000 yards in his junior season with the purple and gold. A tough, physical runner who showed maybe a little more speed than anticipated at the pro day, Davis-Price will likely be drafted in the round four or five range.