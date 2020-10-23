SI.com
How to Watch/Listen to LSU Football vs South Carolina

Glen West

LSU returns home for the first time in nearly a month after a last minute change in destination for the Missouri game and a postponement of the Florida game. The Tigers will once again be at 25% capacity for their matchup against the Gamecocks.

“We look forward to being back in LSU Tiger Stadium, Death Valley on Saturday night. Hopefully 25,000 people are going to be there loud and proud,” Orgeron said. “Can't wait to get off that bus with the Tiger Walk, hear our own stadium, get that energy going.”

This will be the fourth game of the season for the purple and gold, who are looking to get back to .500 with a win over Will Muschamp and company. This game in particular will be interesting to watch as it’s overwhelming likely the Tigers will be relying on freshmen quarterbacks TJ Finley and Max Johnson.

It’s an opportunity for Orgeron and the coaching staff to get a good look at the future of the quarterback room as both Finley and Johnson have impressed in practice the last two weeks. 

Orgeron said multiple times this week that he expects both to play and on Thursday revealed that Finley would earn the start in what was a close battle.

"I wish I could start two and I told Max that I want to play him, but it all depends on the flow of the game," Orgeron said Thursday. "Hopefully they can play the same amount of reps."

TV: ESPN (6 p.m.)

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

Odds: LSU (-6.5)

