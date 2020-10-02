SI.com
How to Watch/Listen to No. 20 LSU at Vanderbilt

Glen West

The Tigers are all set for their first road game of the 2020 season as the team departs for Nashville to take on a Vanderbilt squad riding on a successful week one performance. The Commodores gave Texas A&M everything they could handle in an eventual 17-12 loss and will look to do the same to the purple and gold.

No. 20 LSU (0-1) is of course coming off its first loss in nearly two years after the disappointing 44-34 loss to Mississippi State. But coach Ed Orgeron says that loss is long forgotten as the team shifts focus to getting back in the win column.

"I’ve seen the difference in practice this week,” Orgeron said Thursday. “I think we were a little lethargic last week. We went out there and kind of rolled our helmets out there some of the time. We found out we can’t do that. This is a different football team. We’re going to have to win in different ways than we did last year. We’re going have to try as hard as we can and give it 110% to win any game, any SEC game. I don’t think we did that in all phases last week. Hopefully we’ll do it this week.

Sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will be back in the lineup while left tackle Dare Rosenthal will be a game-time decision. Rosenthal will be replaced by Cameron Wire if he’s unable to go as he hasn’t practiced this week, though Orgeron said Thursday he was feeling better.

Here's where you can watch and listen to the game as well as the latest odds on the Tigers matchup with the Commodores:

TV: SEC Network (6:30 p.m.)

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

Odds: LSU (-20)

Temperature: High of 69 degrees.

