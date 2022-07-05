In-State Prospects On The Tigers Radar, Who To Know

LSU has done an exceptional job at recruiting outside of Louisiana, landing elite prospect after elite prospect, but there remains a level of concern on how this staff will attack in-state recruits within the 2023 cycle.

It is not time to panic. Head coach Brian Kelly has his eyes on a number of gems in Louisiana who are sure to bolster this class even more if they select the Tigers.

Here are a few in-state priority targets LSU has on their radar:

Shelton Sampson Jr. (WR) - Baton Rouge - Catholic High School

Sampson Jr. is right down the road from Death Valley and the Tigers have been pushing for the state’s No. 2 prospect for quite some time. LSU has been recruiting him since Day 1, constantly pushing for him to suit up for the purple and gold.

The five-star recruit and top-five wide receiver in the country has taken visits to LSU, Florida State and Alabama, with the Tigers heavily in the mix. To secure Sampson Jr. would be a huge boost in the right direction for this new coaching staff.

LSU has all the momentum in this one and would certainly slow down questions regarding Kelly’s ability to recruit in-state. In previous years we have seen the state’s top wideouts go elsewhere, so to keep Sampson Jr. in Baton Rouge would be the cherry on top to an elite 2023 class.

Zalance Heard (OT) - Monroe - Neville High School

Another top-10 prospect in the state of Louisiana, Heard has received significant buzz to LSU as well. A former teammate of current LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell, Heard could also help this 2023 class significantly.

Heard is the No. 1 offensive lineman in the state and would definitely elevate the depth of the Tigers line going into 2023.

Already having a relationship with Campbell and a few of the guys already on LSU’s roster, not to mention his growing relationship with offensive line coach Brad Davis, Heard appears to be an LSU lean right now. It will take time to seal the deal, but the Tigers are in great position with this one.

Kaleb Jackson (RB) - Baton Rouge - Liberty Magnet High School

The Tigers are looking to lock in a few skill positions to this 2023 class and Jackson is certainly at the top of their list. The four-star and top-10 running back in the country has already taken a visit to the Tigers this summer.

Jackson has been eyeing LSU and Texas A&M as of late and the Tigers feel this is another prospect they are sitting well with. A shifty, do-it-all back, Jackson would add a different element to a deep running back room.

Fresh off of a visit to Alabama, the Tigers will need to continue prioritizing Jackson in the coming weeks before a commitment date is announced. LSU feels good with this one and if it continues trending in the right direction, would add an elite skill position player to a talented 2023 class.

Final Thoughts

Brian Kelly and his staff have done an excellent job on the recruiting trail to this point, landing star-studded prospects throughout this cycle. Securing program changing prospects over the weekend, it set the tone for what is to come in this 2023 class.

It’s a given Tiger fans want to see more Louisiana talent committed. It’s what has created the Tiger culture over the last several decades, but now is not time to panic. There is an abundance of gifted prospects still on the market in-state and this staff has their foot on the gas to land them.