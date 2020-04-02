LSU Football Lands Commitment from NDSU Graduate Transfer Linebacker Jabril Cox

Coming into the 2020 offseason, one of the most popular questions LSU coach Ed Orgeron addressed was if the Tigers would attack areas of need via the transfer portal. On Thursday, LSU filled a huge need by landing a commitment from North Dakota State linebacker transfer Jabril Cox.

The addition of Cox is a big win for coach Ed Orgeron and company on many levels. After losing inside linebackers Patrick Queen and Jacob Phillips to the draft, Cox should be able to step in and fill a hole Queen and Phillips left behind.

As a member of the Bisons, Cox was a three time All-American, racking up 258 career tackles, 32 tackles for a loss, 14 sacks and six interceptions.

"I have had a great four years at North Dakota State. We have won three national titles, and I wouldn’t change it for the world," Cox said last month in an interview on ESPN's Off the Bench. "But, I think it’s time for a new journey, and to enter the transfer portal was a great decision for me to help elevate my game and compete at the highest level."

Cox also said in the interview that he has a familiarity and great relationship with defensive coordinator Bo Pelini as the two faced each other back in Pelini's Youngstown State days.

"My first game in FCS was against his team," Cox said. "That was my coming out party. Me and him, we have had a great relationship. I have always caught up with him after games. He is just a great coach, overall."

With Damone Clark expected to make a big year three leap within the program and an abundance of freshman talent on the way, all of the sudden one of the weaker positions in terms of depth now looks a lot better. Junior Micah Baskerville as well as four-star freshmen Antoine Sampah and Josh White will also push for time at inside linebacker.