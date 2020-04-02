LSUCountry
LSU Football Lands Commitment from NDSU Graduate Transfer Linebacker Jabril Cox

Glen West

Coming into the 2020 offseason, one of the most popular questions LSU coach Ed Orgeron addressed was if the Tigers would attack areas of need via the transfer portal. On Thursday, LSU filled a huge need by landing a commitment from North Dakota State linebacker transfer Jabril Cox.

The addition of Cox is a big win for coach Ed Orgeron and company on many levels. After losing inside linebackers Patrick Queen and Jacob Phillips to the draft, Cox should be able to step in and fill a hole Queen and Phillips left behind.

As a member of the Bisons, Cox was a three time All-American, racking up 258 career tackles, 32 tackles for a loss, 14 sacks and six interceptions. 

"I have had a great four years at North Dakota State. We have won three national titles, and I wouldn’t change it for the world," Cox said last month in an interview on ESPN's Off the Bench. "But, I think it’s time for a new journey, and to enter the transfer portal was a great decision for me to help elevate my game and compete at the highest level."

Cox also said in the interview that he has a familiarity and great relationship with defensive coordinator Bo Pelini as the two faced each other back in Pelini's Youngstown State days.

"My first game in FCS was against his team," Cox said. "That was my coming out party. Me and him, we have had a great relationship. I have always caught up with him after games. He is just a great coach, overall."

With Damone Clark expected to make a big year three leap within the program and an abundance of freshman talent on the way, all of the sudden one of the weaker positions in terms of depth now looks a lot better. Junior Micah Baskerville as well as four-star freshmen Antoine Sampah and Josh White will also push for time at inside linebacker.

Report: LSU Guard James Bishop Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Bishop averaged 3.1 points a game for Tigers in reserve role

Glen West

The COVID-19 Outbreak Continues to Hit Close to Home at LSU

Glen West

2021 Receiver Malik Nabers Working Hard Everyday to Earn Scholarship Offer from LSU Football

Nabers in constant communication with LSU staff, thinks offer will come in time

Glen West

LSU Five-Star Guard Cam Thomas Named to Inaugural SI All-American Second-Team

Will Wade called Thomas 'purest scorer' he's ever seen at high school level

Glen West

Seven LSU Players Appear in Latest ESPN Two Round Mock Draft From Analyst Todd McShay

McShay considers Burrow 'future star' in the NFL

Glen West

LSU Football Players Most Likely to Breakout in 2020: No. 10 Siaki Ika, Defensive Tackle

Next to Tyler Shelvin, Ika should be given ample opportunity to thrive in 4-3 defense

Glen West

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Recruiting Is Wide Ranging

What football program are trying to do to keep recruits engaged during extended dead period

Glen West

Brian Smith

LSU 2022 Target Fitzgerald West Recalls First Time Meeting Ed Orgeron, Updates Recruitment

West receiving interest from LSU, Alabama, Georgia heading into junior season

Glen West

Column: Hearing LSU's Will Wade Wire Taps on "The Scheme" Didn't Sound Good But It Wasn't the Major Takeaway

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said there's no change in Will Wade's job status at this time

Harrison Valentine

LSU Football Players Most Likely to Breakout in 2020: No. 11 Chris Curry, Running Back

2019 Peach Bowl performance gives Curry confidence, proof he can be leading man

Harrison Valentine