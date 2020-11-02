LSU Lands Second Commitment of Weekend from 2021 Class in Receiver Jack Bech

Ed Orgeron and company started the weekend with some great news that 2021 safety Sage Ryan would commit to the class. On Sunday evening, the Tigers picked up their second commitment of the weekend when St. Thomas More receiver Jack Bech announced his commitment to the LSU program.

Bech's addition gives the purple and gold 21 total committed players in the class, including three other receivers in Deion Smith, Jojo Earle and Chris Hilton. It was only eight days ago that the Tigers extended Bech a scholarship offer and the Lafayette native wasted no time accepting the offer. He also becomes the sixth Louisiana prospect in the class.

He'll eventually be reunited with fellow St. Thomas More teammate Walker Howard, a quarterback commit for the purple and gold in the 2022 class. But in the meantime, Bech joins a loaded class heavy on receivers, defensive linemen and defensive backs.

LSU is also heavily recruiting Louisiana defensive tackle Maason Smith and receiver Brian Thomas as well as defensive lineman Korey Foreman and offensive tackle Tristan Leigh.