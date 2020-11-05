LSU Football Commit Jack Bech Says Playing for Tigers "A Dream Come True"

Jack Bech always knew where his heart was. Bech grew up going to LSU games with his dad and uncles, Blain and Brett, who were receivers for the purple and gold back in the mid 1990's.

Carrying on the legacy left behind by his two uncles was a major influence on him but also the fact that he could be close to home and have his whole family come see him play every Saturday night. It's why when the Tigers made him the offer on Oct. 24, it only took about a week for him to decide that Baton Rouge was the place he wanted to be.

"Just being part of the legacy, my heart has always been in Baton Rouge so when I got the offer, I definitely had to think about it a little bit but I was pretty sure that's where I wanted to be," Bech said. "Having everybody in my family come to every one of my games was real big for me. I'm a really family oriented person, so definitely staying home was a huge reason for me."

Before committing to LSU just last weekend, Bech was committed to Vanderbilt. It was a decision the St. Thomas More receiver was at peace with as he had built an extremely close relationship with the coaching staff.

The interest from LSU really didn't pick up until the last couple of weeks as he started his senior season. It harks back onto what coach Ed Orgeron said a few months back when the high school football season was in jeopardy.

If there is no season, it's impossible to find those late bloomers, those diamonds in the rough like Bech, who the Tigers knew about but didn't get to see until this season. But after a 10 catch performance for 224 yards and two touchdowns against Catholic High School, a little more than a month ago, he was firmly implanted on LSU's radar.

"They really like that I'm a big, physical wide receiver that they're expecting me to play inside receiver and outside receiver," Bech said. "Just a kid that can be put all over the field and wherever they need me."

That versatility is something Bech prides himself on and said his offseason improvement is a big reason why he can be so versatile now. He spent most of the pandemic training his body to get bigger, faster and more explosive ahead of his critical senior season.

One particular strength of his game has always been high pointing the ball and at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, that big, physical body is something that LSU could really use in its 2021 receiver class. It's certainly made his quarterback, Walker Howard's job much easier this season.

Howard is a current 2022 commit to the Tigers, whose father Jamie actually was the quarterback when Bech's uncles Blain and Brett were playing as well. The two have grown up together and become really close friends over the years and established a great on-field chemistry they hope will translate to the college level.

The two talked about one day playing together in Baton Rouge and carrying on those legacy's established by their relatives. Now that the dream has come true and Bech said they couldn't be happier.

"We've been really good friends for a while now, our families have known each other for a while now," Bech said. "We grew up together and so when I got that offer and committed, it was a really great moment for both of us. That's something we talked about a lot and we're living the dream. That's really awesome."