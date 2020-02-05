LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Loses Out on Four-Star Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson to Kickoff Final Signing Period

Glen West

The Final Signing Period started with a bit of bad but expected news for LSU Wednesday as the Tigers lost out on their potential fourth defensive tackle of the 2020 signing class, losing four-star McKinnley Jackson out of Lucedale, Mississippi to Texas A&M.

Jackson was one of two targets LSU pushed hard for in the last few months, along with five-star defensive end Jordan Burch, who is set to make his final decision at noon. 

With Jackson off the table, the Tigers still have 22 players either signed or committed. LSU already picked up a signing from three-star wide receiver Alex Adams Wednesday morning. 

Running back Kevontre Bradford and defensive back Dwight McGlothern are expected to sign, which will just leave Burch's decision as the last name on the agenda. 

LSU's recruiting class remains No. 4 in the nation without Jackson's addition but has the opportunity to move up should Burch decide to flip his commitment from South Carolina to LSU. With Jaquelin Roy and Jacobian Guillory also committed to the Tigers, LSU still has two of the top-12 defensive tackles in the 2020 class.

LSU was always on Jackson's radar, committing to the Tigers in November of 2017 before ultimately deciding to pull back and weigh all of his growing opportunities, decommitting just two months later. Other schools in on Jackson were Auburn and Alabama.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Guard Skylar Mays Named to Jerry West Award Watchlist

Mays is averaging 15.3 points per game for Tigers this season

Glen West

LSU Coach Will Wade Raves About Newest Georgetown Transfer Josh Leblanc

Wade thinks Leblanc can be LSU's best defender in his three year stint with the program

Glen West

A Look at the 2020 LSU Football Recruiting Class Ahead of Final Signing Period

Who's enrolled, who's signed and targets to watch on Wednesday

Glen West

LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade on Why a Consistent Routine is Important to Running His Program

Wade talks matchup with winless SEC opponent Vanderbilt

Glen West

LSU Basketball Beats Ole Miss 73-63 to Stay Undefeated in SEC Play

Smart, Taylor lead second half charge as Tigers start 8-0 in SEC play for first time since 1980-81 season

Glen West

by

Glen West

LSU Basketball Jumps to No. 18 in AP Top-25 After Double-Digit Wins Over Alabama, Ole Miss

LSU one of three SEC teams in the latest AP rankings

Glen West

A Look at the NET: Where LSU Basketball Stands After Undefeated Start to Conference Play

LSU makes slight jump in latest NET rankings but still has much to prove in the SEC

Glen West

With NFL Season Over, Former LSU Football Players Are Preparing for Life in the XFL

10 former LSU players on XFL rosters to start season

Glen West

LSU Suspends Freshman Linebacker Donte Starks "Indefinitely" for Violation of Team Rules

Starks appeared in three games in 2019 as a four-star linebacker prospect

Glen West

by

Johnny Football

2020 LSU Football Position Breakdown Part 10: Special Teams

York, Von Rosenberg returning to lead 2020 unit

Glen West