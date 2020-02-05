LSU Loses Out on Four-Star Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson to Kickoff Final Signing Period

The Final Signing Period started with a bit of bad but expected news for LSU Wednesday as the Tigers lost out on their potential fourth defensive tackle of the 2020 signing class, losing four-star McKinnley Jackson out of Lucedale, Mississippi to Texas A & M.

Jackson was one of two targets LSU pushed hard for in the last few months, along with five-star defensive end Jordan Burch, who is set to make his final decision at noon.

With Jackson off the table, the Tigers still have 22 players either signed or committed. LSU already picked up a signing from three-star wide receiver Alex Adams Wednesday morning.

Running back Kevontre Bradford and defensive back Dwight McGlothern are expected to sign, which will just leave Burch's decision as the last name on the agenda.

LSU's recruiting class remains No. 4 in the nation without Jackson's addition but has the opportunity to move up should Burch decide to flip his commitment from South Carolina to LSU. With Jaquelin Roy and Jacobian Guillory also committed to the Tigers, LSU still has two of the top-12 defensive tackles in the 2020 class.

LSU was always on Jackson's radar, committing to the Tigers in November of 2017 before ultimately deciding to pull back and weigh all of his growing opportunities, decommitting just two months later. Other schools in on Jackson were Auburn and Alabama.