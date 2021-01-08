LSU Football Picks Up Commitment from 2022 Cornerback JaDarian Rhym

A couple of weeks ago, LSU lost a commitment from its only 2022 cornerback in Khamauri Rogers. But on Friday, the Tigers landed a commitment from Georgia defensive back JaDarian Rhym to get the Tigers' 2022 class back to seven total committed players.

The growing list of committed players includes quarterback Walker Howard, receiver Decoldest Crawford, guard Lucas Taylor, defensive tackle Shone Washington and safeties Bryce Anderson and Bryan Allen.

LSU offered Rhym back in August and his commitment is just the latest in what is a stacked recruiting class which the Tigers will hope to capitalize on.

It’s a loaded 2022 class in Louisiana, headlined by offensive tackle Will Campbell, receiver Shazz Preston and running back Le’veon Moss. The grind never stops in recruiting and the Tigers have already put together a strong start to 2022.

The Tigers of course are coming off a fantastic signing class in the 2021 Early Signing Period, signing 20 new players with an emphasis at receiver, defensive line and safety. LSU also has recent commitments from offensive lineman Kimo Makaneole to shore up the offensive line while long time defensive line commit Saivion Jones is expected to sign in February.

"These guys are gonna help, the skill is unbelievable, the defensive line we have," Orgeron said. "We feel good about how we're gonna finish. We have some outstanding prospects on the offensive line that we think we're in very good shape with. But we've gotta finish and close strong."