Report: Could Former LSU Safety Jamal Adams Be on the Trade Block Ahead of 2020 Draft Night?

One of the elite safeties in all of the NFL could be on his way out of New York according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jets safety and former LSU Tiger Jamal Adams will reportedly not attend virtual voluntary offseason workouts with the team according to Schefter.

"When the NFL’s voluntary virtual off-season program opens this month, Jets’ All-Pro safety Jamal Adams is not expected to participate, per league sources," Schefter wrote. "The Jets have not expressed any official interest in extending Adams thus far in the off-season, per source."

Under new general manager Joe Douglas last offseason, the Jets listened to trade offers at the deadline for Adams, something that the All-Pro safety didn't take all that kindly to.

"The Jets entertained offers for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams at last year’s trade deadline; might be a name to monitor again during draft week," Schefter tweeted.

A talent of Adams' caliber would likely require a significant asking price as he's turned himself into one of the best safeties in all of football at just 24 years old. Following a 2019 season that saw him record 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles, Adams was named a first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career.

Adams and Douglas have both commented on a potential contract extension publicly with both saying the hope is for him to remain with the Jets.

“Jamal is an unbelievable player as we talked about at the end-of-the-season meeting,” Douglas said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “We’re excited about Jamal. The plan is for Jamal to be a Jet for life. We’ve had some preliminary talks with his agent. I’m not going to get into specifics of that. But again, the plan is for Jamal to be here a long time.”

In three seasons with the Jets, Adams has missed just two games due to injury and recorded 273 tackles, 28 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks, two interceptions and 25 passes defended.

Adams was drafted sixth overall by the Jets in the 2017 NFL Draft after an illustrious career at LSU that saw him rack up 209 total tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, five interceptions and 14 passes defended in his three year career.