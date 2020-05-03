LSU Receiver Ja’Marr Chase Goes Top Five in Sports Illustrated’s Way-Too-Early 2021 Mock Draft

The hype around junior LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase is sure to be one of the season-long talking points come 2020. He'll be tasked with being the leader of an LSU offense that just lost seven starters including its starting quarterback, running back, receiver and four members of the offensive line.

That's not the kind of production that's easily replaced but it would take a lot for Chase to fall from the national grace as his 20 touchdown, 1,780-yard 2019 campaign is one of the great single seasons college football has seen.

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson dropped his "Way-Too-Early" 2021 first round NFL mock draft and Chase was near the top. Hanson had Chase going No. 4 overall to the Miami Dolphins, giving new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a true No. 1 option for years to come.

Devante Parker had the unusual fifth-year breakout and Preston Williams was a highly productive UDFA before his season-ending injury. With Chase, the Dolphins give Tua Tagovailoa a true No. 1 receiver. Named by several corners in the 2020 draft as the best receiver they faced, Chase finished his Biletnikoff-winning campaign with 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. Of his 84 receptions, a nation-leading 24 of them went for 20-plus yards.

Chase is receiving high praise from not only several cornerbacks and contemporaries for his remarkable season, but NFL analysts are taking notice to. ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper had high praise for Chase earlier this week, naming him the No. 4 overall prospect in the class as well.

“You saw Ja’Marr Chase just dominate when the games were most important,” Kiper said. “You saw what he did against AJ Terrell, who was the 16th pick in the draft our of Clemson.

“This is a kid with great talent, he’s the AJ Green, Julio Jones potentially of this draft class.”

Chase will sport the No. 7 in 2020, adding further fuel to the hype train that's surrounding the junior receiver.

"Ja'Marr is a tremendous football player from the great state of Louisiana that represents our football program with great character and integrity," coach Ed Orgeron said. "He has worked extremely hard on and off the field to develop as a player, while also becoming an outstanding leader for our team. I know he will do a great job of representing that number and all of those who have worn the number 7 before him."

Before Chase can think about being a top-five pick in next year's draft, he'll want to continue to add to his already impressive resume. With already 2,093 career yards and 23 touchdowns, Chase is 909 yards away from breaking Josh Reed's career record in yards (3,001) and four touchdowns from passing Dwayne Bowe (26) in program history.

Locking down the chemistry with junior quarterback Myles Brennan will be the most important element to continued success for Chase in 2020. He, along with Terrace Marshall and Justin Jefferson spent the entire 2019 offseason putting in extra work with Joe Burrow to get the timing on their routes to perfection.

With that not likely an option this year, whenever the team is allowed back on the field, it will be imperative to get that chemistry down quick. LSU will be faced with challenges this year, it's inevitable after losing so much talent.

It's leaders like Chase that will be asked to dig the team out of the gutters, a challenge the 2019 Biletnikoff winner embraces.

"There's a lot of things that go on in the year when you have 7 on, a lot of critics, a lot of people, a lot of expectations from 7, and I want to have that challenge upon me," Chase said.