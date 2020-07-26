After Recent LSU Football Offer, Defensive End Jason Moore Heeding Advice of a Current Tiger Commit

As a freshman at DeMatha Catholic High School, Jason Moore knew he'd need help in his transition to the varsity team. After starting out the season on junior varsity, the 6-foot-6, 250-pound defensive end quickly was promoted to the varsity team three games into the season.

Over the course of the season he gradually acclimated himself to the environment, earning a starting position by the end of the 2019 campaign.

"I wasn't really expecting all of this to happen to me this quick, I was just working hard and listening to my coaches and my teammates," Moore said. "They all helped me get better and better by the game and helped me become a big part of the team."

One of those teammates is LSU linebacker commit Greg Penn III, who committed to the Tigers in early July and has made a big impact on Moore's development on and off the field.

"He's made a big impact because he's one of our linebackers and one of the leaders of the defense," Moore said. "He's always there to correct me when I do something wrong. He helped me out with plays in my transition to varsity so he's been a really good teammate."

Penn, who's now been through the rigors of a recruitment process has not only helped in Moore's development as a player on the field but through his recruitment process as well.

"He's just told me to stay patient, enjoy everything about your recruitment and just take your time," Moore said. "I know once we get to school he's going to be on me about LSU so I look forward to that."

Though he's just a rising sophomore, Moore is already receiving heavy interest from a number of the nation's top programs. Including LSU, Moore has earned offers from Clemson, Maryland, Penn State and USC.

Moore's LSU offer came through a few months back and he was able to jump on the phone with Ed Orgeron for a few minutes.

"He loves my game and was just telling me how much he wants me to come down and visit," Moore said. "I'm a playmaker, I get to the quarterback. I have a long body, I'm quick off the ball so just using my speed and length to get after the quarterback was something he likes about me."

Though he's only been playing high school football for a year, speed and length are the two areas of his game that he relies on the most. That jump as a freshman will only amplify his role with the program as a sophomore as Moore continues to add elements to his game.

As far as his continued development in the offseason is concerned, Moore has put a premium on getting stronger but also improving the mental side of the game as well.

"Last season I wasn't really big on knowing everything, I relied a lot on my athleticism to have success," Moore said. "I've been watching a lot of the top players in the country and the way they do things to help me in my growth."

Moore watches a number of different guys but the one he's focused on the most is Chase Young, the former Ohio State Buckeye and current Washington Football Team edge rusher. While he's met Young--a DeMatha Catholic graduate himself-- a few times, he's never sat down and had a conversation with him about the game.

However, he does work with Young's trainer, Martin Gibson, in the offseason and has really seen his game hit another gear through those workouts.

"His first step off the ball is amazing so just looking at that and then I'm also working out with his trainer as well so I'm trying to get like him," Moore said. "It hasn't really been a ton of technique, it's been a lot of lifting because it's been my first year of really getting in the weight room and improving my strength and speed. It's been a big transition for me."

If there's one area he wants to show off his improvement as a sophomore it's in his strength. Last year, length and speed were his only avenues towards success but now with more muscle he's hoping to add that extra element of being able to run through opposing offensive linemen.

LSU is recruiting Moore as a strong side defensive end and though he hasn't been in contact with the staff since that initial conversation with Orgeron, Moore does remember the last thing the Tigers head coach told him on the phone.

"They definitely just told me to keep working, that I have a bright future and a lot of potential," Moore said.