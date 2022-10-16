Jayden Daniels Dazzles as LSU Takes Down Florida 45-35 in Statement Victory

It was the game LSU fans have been waiting for. Brian Kelly and his LSU Tigers marched into Gainesville with something to prove and walked away with a statement victory after defeating Florida 45-35 Saturday night.

From start to finish it was a masterclass performance by Jayden Daniels. Daniels completed 23-of-32 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 44 yards and punching in three more scores.

Utilizing Kayshon Boutte early in the first half, the All-American wide receiver caught two passes for 54 yards on the opening drive, looking on the same page as Daniels for the first time all season.

Offensively, the Tigers were virtually unstoppable, but defensively is where a few hiccups occurred, specifically on the opening drive when Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson found Justin Shorter for a 51-yard touchdown reception on busted coverage.

But for the first time all season, Mike Denbrock’s offense threw some haymakers in return, matching anything and everything the Gators threw at them, marching downfield and getting a touchdown of their own.

Throughout the entire first half, it was jab after jab, but Daniels’ efficiency stole the show, dominating when called upon.

It wasn’t a flawless night by any means. Once again this LSU special teams unit couldn’t get it together with Jack Bech muffing yet another punt, virtually handing Florida seven free points for the Gators to regain the lead.

Eventually going down 21-14, LSU got it together, scoring 14 unanswered points and went into the half with a 28-21 lead. On the Tigers’ final drive of the half, Daniels connected with Jaray Jenkins for a 54-yard touchdown score on what may have been the prettiest pass of his short LSU career.

Once the second half got rolling, it was all Tigers, with starting running back Josh Williams doing it all. Ending the night with over 100 yards, the first 100-yard game of his career, the former walk-on had a game to remember.

Matt House’s in-game adjustments were superior for this LSU defense, halting any success the Gators had on the ground, which ultimately put the ball in his offense's hands again to take a commanding 42-28 lead.

LSU’s offense scored touchdowns on each of their first six drives. Flawless may not be the best word to describe this unit with the way Daniels was spreading the rock around while utilizing his legs to his advantage. It was masterclass.

When it was all said and done, Daniels finished the night with six total touchdowns, looking like the quarterback we’ve been waiting to see. He became the second LSU quarterback with six touchdowns in a game, joining Joe Burrow who did it five times as a Tiger.

The help Daniels received from his wide receivers was significant. With Boutte, Jaray Jenkins and Brian Thomas Jr. all getting in on the action, it was an efficient night for this group.

Boutte reeled in six catches for 115 yards on the night while his partner in crime Malik Nabers brought in four receptions for 48 yards.

On the ground, Williams finished with 106 yards on 14 attempts in what became his best game as a Tiger. Earning the game ball, Coach Kelly praised the effectiveness Williams had with both the ball in his hands and success while pass protecting.

For the defense, it was Micah Baskerville who put together a masterful performance. Ending the night with a team high 11 tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack, it was a game to remember for the senior who has sacrificed so much for the Tigers this season.

It wasn’t perfect by this defense whatsoever. Allowing the Gators to eclipse the 200-yard mark rushing the football, poor tackling and inefficiency forced the offense to run up the score and that’s precisely what they did to come home with a win.

Saturday night was the statement win LSU was in search of. Hitting the road and walking out of Gainesville with a victory was the momentum swing this program needed as they continue their difficult stretch of games over the next few weeks.

LSU gets to 5-2 as they host the top 10 Ole Miss Rebels next Saturday in Tiger Stadium.