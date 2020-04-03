2022 Four-Star Running Back Target Jaydon Blue Grew Up LSU Football Fan, Thinks Tigers Would Be 'Great Fit'

LSU 2022 running back target Jaydon Blue is no stranger to Baton Rouge. Growing up an avid LSU fan, Blue has made sure to make it down to LSU's campus a number of times since his recruitment started to pick up in his early high school days.

"I've been to LSU a ton of times. I've been an LSU fan since I was little and it's my favorite childhood school so I love it," Blue said. "I love the coaches, the environment, it's very loud and just a great school."

On past visits, Blue has had the chance to meet and receive advice from some of the most prominent figures on last year's national championship roster including Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

"It's great being around them and watching them play," Blue said. "I told them I was just a sophomore and they asked how my season went so I told them my stats and honors I've had. They just told me to keep pushing, keep my head on straight and perform in the classroom as well."

Blue is taking his recruitment slow at the moment but the offers are rolling in for the talented four-star prospect. Since March 31, Blue has picked up offers from Alabama, Baylor, Oregon, Oklahoma and Penn State.

With so many teams showing interest in the rising junior, he wants to take time to weigh all of his options.

"You know, just being a sophomore I'm not trying to rush things because I know that the opportunities are going to come," Blue said. "Recruiting has been going pretty well so I'm just taking my time."

Blue wants to take as many unofficial visits as possible before planning his official visits and narrowing his list down. The schools that have recruiting him the hardest in recent weeks and months have been Texas, Oklahoma State, USC, TCU and LSU, hoping to make visits to most if not all of those universities in the future.

"When all of this drama is over I plan to visit LSU, Alabama, Texas, USC and hopefully a bunch of other schools as well," Blue said. "UT was my first offer and coach [Tom] Herman has been in touch with me since they offered and so have USC and Oklahoma State."

As for LSU's recruitment, Blue said he mostly deals with analyst Caleb Young and running backs coach Kevin Faulk. Blue described the Tigers as "patient" in regards to his recruiting specifically but because it's still so early for him, he's not too worried.

"I'm giving the coaches the time they need to make things work but I have been calling coach Young and and talking to coach Faulk a little bit too," Blue said. "My relationship with coach Faulk is pretty good. He's a new coach there so I have to build a stronger relationship with him."

As a player, Blue feels the biggest area of growth he'd like to see in his game is better ball security. In the same breath, he also thinks his vision, footwork, strength, speed and balance are all tools in his arsenal that help him "pick defenses apart."

These are strengths that programs like LSU will want to continue to see improvement on over the next two seasons as the 5-foot-9, 192-pound Blue continues to add strength and build on his 4.68 40-yard dash time.

The prospect of playing in Baton Rouge, under the lights of Tiger Stadium, is something that Blue, a Houston native, has thought about frequently. Only time will tell where he ultimately winds up but there's no doubt the Tigers are in the hunt.

"LSU has been my school since I was a child, I've always wanted to play there," Blue said. "I think I would be a good fit for LSU and I love everything about it, it's just a great environment."