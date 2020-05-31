LSU 2022 Recruit Jaylon Guilbeau Has Many Louisiana Ties, Excited By Prospects of Playing for Tigers

LSU 2022 cornerback recruit Jaylon Guilbeau may live in Port Arthur, Texas, but he has plenty of Louisiana ties. With the last name Guilbeau, Jaylon says he has a lot of family in Louisiana, including aunt Shakira Jacobs.

Jacobs was a star track athlete at Northwestern State at the same time one Ed Orgeron was playing football for the Demons in the early 1980s. So when LSU became one of the first schools to offer Guilbeau in November of last year, Guilbeau was pleasantly surprised when he learned that Orgeron had known his aunt back in the day.

"It's like a little connection that we have so that's cool," Guilbeau said. "He was telling me to just stay on top of everything and that he'd love to have me come there. He talked to me and my parents and basically said I'm a great player and to keep balling, keep grinding and reach to the top. That was an exciting moment."

His LSU connections run even a little deeper as Guilbeau revealed he's been working out a lot with current LSU commit Bryce Anderson, a safety out of Beaumont, Texas. Anderson is currently one of two safeties out of Texas to commit to the Tigers, the other being Bryan Allen.

Guilbeau said he and Anderson have talked a little bit about what went into his decision to commit to the Tigers at such an early stage in his recruitment.

"He just told me that LSU was his dream school so that's where he wanted to go," Guilbeau said. "I would love to be a part of that group, that history. It's DB nation, no fly zone. You've gotta be the real deal to be a defensive back at LSU so I'm happy that they're interested."

Texas, Texas A & M, USC, Penn State and LSU are the big schools that Guilbeau has communicated with and that are really interested in his talents.

As it pertains to the Tigers specifically, Guilbeau said he's had some good conversations with cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond. Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 57 overall prospect in the 2022 class, Guilbeau said he's still in the feeling out process of his recruitment but would like to visit LSU in the fall.

"He [Raymond] told me that he thinks I'm a great athlete and that my press technique is very advanced for somebody my age," Guilbeau said.

Guilbeau says his bread and butter lies in man-to-man press coverage but that the main area he's working on is becoming more consistent with his technique when playing off the receiver.

Every day, Guilbeau will wake up and run two miles and then head over to the weight room. A big part of the reason he's hoping to see that improvement as a junior is so he can lead his team by example as Memorial strives to win more games in 2020.

"I'm trying to make sure that I'm holding those short yardage throws that you give up in off coverage to minimal gains and just trying to always make sure that I'm tracking the ball and my receiver with my eyes," Guilbeau said. "I'm hoping to have more picks this year, more PBU's and hoping to win more games."

When Guilbeau is ultimately able to make it down to Baton Rouge in the fall it won't be for the first or even the second time. He attended his aunt's alma mater game against Northwestern State, which ended in a 65-14 win for the purple and gold and also the Texas A & M game, which LSU handily won 50-7.

"I talked some with Kary Vincent, who comes from the 409 [Port Arthur]," Guilbeau said. "He just told me it's a great school, a great campus and that the coaching staff is good. Just to stay on the books and grind."