LSU Rookie Receiver Justin Jefferson Receives Heavy Praise from LeBron James

Jefferson gets shoutout from James as rookie of the year award comes down to final few weeks

During his historic first year in the NFL, LSU rookie receiver Justin Jefferson has passed many milestones and received praise from many in the sports industry.

The 22nd pick in the draft recorded an NFL record 1,400 recieving yards, seven touchdowns and 86 catches, which passed Randy Moss for the most in Minnesota Vikings history for a rookie receiver. Michael Jordan is just one of the many legends who have acknowledged Jefferson's historic start to his career.

But on Saturday, basketball's biggest star LeBron James, became the latest to give the LSU rookie props for a job well done.

"Helluva Rookie Year. Sheesh!!" James wrote on Instagram.

For the last week or so, Jefferson and the Vikings have been campaigning for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. At the moment, it appears his biggest competition for the award will be from Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who had a solid rookie campaign as well.

The announcement will come at the NFL Honors, which is held the night before the Super Bowl.

"If I'm lucky enough to win the [Offensive] Rookie of the Year then I'll be grateful for that, and I'll be putting that up on my awards wall," Jefferson said.

"It's crazy to say I grew up watching players all over the league doing the same stuff that I'm doing now. To actually be in the position that I watched and doing the things I dreamt of doing my whole life, man, it's really unbelievable. It doesn't even feel real to me."