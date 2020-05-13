LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Sees Bengals Jersey Sales Skyrocket to Top-10 in League

Glen West

A year ago, Joe Burrow was fielding questions at the Manning Passing Academy about his fourth round draft stock and if he pays any attention to those kind of projections.

A candid Burrow told Larry Holder of the Athletic quite simply, no.

"Honestly, no," Burrow said. "I'm just focused on winning as many games as I can this year and then I'll focus on that after the year."

If you had told that version of Burrow that a year later his NFL jersey would be among the top-10 selling jerseys of the 2020 offseason, he wouldn't have believed you. In fact, Burrow said as much in an interview with Sports Illustrated national writer Albert Breer before the draft.

“Absolutely not,” Burrow said. “I knew that I was gonna play really well my senior year. And I was going into it thinking I was one of the best guys in the country. But I know what recruiting is, and I know how the draft is. It’s always interesting seeing where people go and seeing who ends up panning out. So I knew I had a chance to be a really good pro. But I didn’t think I could do anything to get myself up to the No. 1 pick in the draft."

There are only three players that have sold more jerseys than Burrow's Bengals jersey; Miami's Tua Tagovailoa and Tampa Bay's Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. 

Burrow's black Bengals' jersey ranks No. 8 behind various Tagovailoa and Brady jerseys as well as Gronkowski's "pewter alternate." The LSU quarterback was taken No. 1 overall in the 2020 draft back on April 23 after a historic season that saw the Tigers go 15-0 and throw a college football record 60 touchdown passes.

“I fully expected and knew that I was going No. 1. But that three and a half minutes that [the Bengals] were on the clock was like the longest three minutes of my life," Burrow said in a recent interview on the "Pardon My Take" podcast. 

That's quite the change from the rising senior that was answering questions of how to improve his mid-round draft stock at the Manning Passing Academy. 

There's a reason his jersey is selling at such a high rate and it has to do with a lot more that popularity or talent, it has to do with hope. Because Burrow will now be tasked with putting an NFL franchise that hasn't won a playoff game since 1991 on his shoulders.

It's a challenge he embraces and just like fans in Baton Rouge know all too well, will do everything in his power to build a consistent winner in his homestate of Ohio.

"I’m not going to sacrifice my standards of play, and I expect to go out and win every single football game, but you also have to be realistic," Burrow said. "I’ve gone through ups and downs. And through the entire process, I’ve just kept working hard, and kept faith in that preparation and that hard work to get me to this point. And that’s exactly what I’m going to keep doing through the ups and downs this next year and the years to follow.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Football Coaching Staff "Back to Work" in Football Ops Facility After Two Month Confinement to Homes

Orgeron says team has installed offense and defense multiple times with players for repetition

Glen West

by

Glen West

2021 Recruit Antonio Harmon Says He’s Willing to Play on Either Side of the Ball, Updates LSU Recruitment

At 6-foot-4, Harmon says LSU recruiting him as a safety rather than wide receiver

Glen West

A Dive Into LSU Basketball's Non-Conference Schedule in 2020

Tigers scheduled balanced yet difficult start to season to help prepare for SEC play

Glen West

LSU Defensive Coordinator Bo Pelini Encouraged by Progress Defense Has Made Away From Practice Field

Tigers have installed defense and reviewed it "number of times" over zoom calls

Harrison Valentine

LSU Football Recruiting 2022 Texas Receiver Jordan Hudson as a Defensive Back

Hudson talks about recent LSU offer and why he feels his skills can translate on either side of the ball

Glen West

Despite Recent Commitment From Garrett Nussmeier, Other LSU Football Quarterback Targets Not Flinching

Caleb Williams, Miller Moss still high priority prospects for Tigers 2021 recruiting class.

Glen West

Breaking: LSU Football Lands Commitment from 2021 Running Back Corey Kiner

Tigers now up to 10 commits in the 2021 class

Glen West

LSU Football's Future at Running Back Bright With Freshman Kevontre Bradford, Potential 2021 Recruits

Tigers targeting a number of high profile running backs in 2021 class

Brian Smith

LSU 2021 Target James Brockermeyer Comes From Long Family Lineage of Football Players

James, twin brother Tommy considering LSU, Texas, Alabama and Auburn

Glen West

LSU Linebacker Jacob Phillips Walks into Youthful Browns Linebacker Room, Should Compete Right Away

Phillips to compete for starting WILL linebacker spot come training camp

Glen West