LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Reminisces on Time With Tigers in  "Off the Bench" Interview

The first six months of his time in Baton Rouge, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was just trying to find a way to fit in with the Baton Rouge and LSU culture. That "whirlwind" first year Burrow described was subsequently followed by a magical year that ultimately led to a Heisman trophy and a national championship.

On Tuesday, Burrow joined "Off the Bench" to relive some of his fondest memories in his two years with the program as well as look ahead to his NFL future.

"That 2019 offseason was just a bunch of fun because we knew exactly what we were gonna do, we knew the kind of team we were gonna have," Burrow said. "I earned that trust towards the end of my junior season and then throughout the offseason and into my senior year. It's not usually like that everywhere so that made me feel really good about the direction we were headed."

The leadership shown by the veteran players was an aspect that caught Burrow's eye starting with those spring practices where the skill players would get to work early, stay late and come in on Saturday's for extra reps.

"We had a lot of great guys who understood what it took to get to that point and the older guys on the team were great for the younger guys," Burrow said. "I think the younger guys understand that now and are going to carry on that tradition. Guys like Clyde [Edwards-Helaire], K'Lavon [Chaisson], Lloyd [Cushenberry], Grant [Delpit], we as leaders understood what we needed to do to ultimately do what we did."

It was a season that saw Burrow pass for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and complete 76.3% of his passes. While Burrow set the passing touchdowns record, his teammates, Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, set program records in yards, receptions and touchdowns. Chase won the Biletnikoff while safety Delpit took home the Jim Thorpe Award.

Through all of the records and all of the success, that Nov. 9 win in Tuscaloosa was the turning point in Burrow's eyes.

"Lets just put it this way, after we won that game, nobody was beating us," Burrow said.

As for Burrow's favorite play throughout the course of the year, LSU would frequently run "Giant" as it featured Chase, Jefferson, Edwards-Helaire, Terrace Marshall and Thaddeus Moss. It was a pick your poison play according to Burrow because there was always going to be somebody open.

"It's a post from Ja'Marr at the "X," an over route from Justin at the "F" [slot receiver], and a deep dig from Terrace at the "Z" with Clyde in the flat to the field and Thaddeus in the flat to the boundaries," Burrow said. "We had five guys that are going to be playing in the NFL for a long time. The play gives me a bunch of options because they can't cover it all no matter what they do or what coverage they have."

Now his sights are set on the NFL as next week's draft rapidly approaches with the Cincinnati Bengals on the clock. It has been reported that the Bengals have "maxed out" their allotted three, one hour calls with Burrow every week, leaving little doubt in people's minds where Burrow will end up.

Burrow said that regardless of the situation he goes to, he knows he'll have to work extremely hard to build a winning culture within the organization. The pre draft process has been nothing like Burrow expected because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but he's making the best of the circumstances as he's home with his parents currently in Athens, Ohio.

"It's been super weird because you have zoom meetings and then it's like high school again, I'm stuck at home with my parents and the only time I get out of the house is to workout," Burrow said. "Let's just say it's not been how I envisioned my pre draft process going.

"Whatever team I go to is going to be a challenge at the beginning and I'm going to have to persevere through it. Without OTA's this year, you're going to have less time with your team so there's going to be ups and downs but you've gotta battle through it."

In what could be his final interview to LSU fans for a while, Burrow made sure to put their minds at ease, saying this isn't the last you'll hear from him. In addition to returning for games and reunions, Burrow is hoping to one day make some business ventures in the Baton Rouge area and wants to be involved with the community as much as possible.

"They gave me my career, coach O and LSU resurrected my career and made me what I am today," Burrow said. "It's not the last you'll see of me, I'll be back all the time. Hopefully a lot more ring ceremonies and reunions that hopefully we'll all be back for."