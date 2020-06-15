LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Nominated for SEC Male Athlete of the Year Award

On the heels of winning the Corbett Award as the state of Louisiana's top male amateur athlete of the year, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow could be honored with yet another award, this time from the SEC.

On Monday, Burrow was one of 14 nominees for the male athlete of the year award by the conference, better known as the Roy F. Kramer Athlete of the Year award. Each school nominates one male and female athlete for the annual award and the Heisman trophy, national championship winner was LSU's choice.

Tonea Marshall of the Track and Field team was the female athlete nominated by the school. The winners, both male and female, will be announced by the SEC on Wednesday, June 17, the conference announced in a press release.

Burrow's 2019 season was one for the ages as his stats alone will be remembered in Baton Rouge for years to come. He became the first Heisman trophy winner from LSU since 1958 after a 5,671-yard season that also saw him set an NCAA record of 60 passing touchdowns in 2019. Burrow also finished just shy of the completion percentage record, completing 76.3% of his passes.

Back in April, Burrow joined an elite club of college football players, becoming the second player to win a national championship, win the Heisman and be drafted No. 1 overall in the same season, the other being Cam Newton.

“They gave me my career, Coach O and LSU resurrected my career and made me what I am today," Burrow said. "It's not the last you'll see of me, I'll be back all the time. Hopefully a lot more ring ceremonies and reunions that hopefully we'll all be back for."

“Joe means the world," Orgeron said after LSU's 42-25 championship win over Clemson. "He's one of the greatest players in LSU history. He's done so much for the state of Louisiana and LSU. We are so grateful for Joe Burrow."

Here are the nominees Burrow will be competing against from other SEC programs:

Zane Waddell, Swimming & Diving, Alabama

Mason Jones, Basketball, Arkansas

Derrick Brown, Football, Auburn

Kieran Smith, Swimming & Diving, Florida

Rodrigo Blankenship, Football, Georgia

Immanuel Quickley, Basketball, Kentucky

Joe Burrow, Football, LSU

Waleed Suliman, Cross Country, Ole Miss

Reggie Perry, Basketball, Mississippi State

Danny Kovac, Swimming & Diving, Missouri

Itay Goldfaden, Swimming & Diving, South Carolina

Carey McLeod, Track & Field, Tennessee

Shaine Casas, Swimming & Diving, Texas A & M

John Augenstein, Golf, Vanderbilt