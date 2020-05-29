LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Speaks Up in Wake of George Floyd Killing

Glen West

As protests in Minneapolis and across the country continue to shine a light on racial inequality following the George Floyd killing, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has decided to speak up.


“The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights,” Burrow wrote on Twitter.


Floyd was killed on Monday after being physically restrained by Minneapolis police due to an alleged forgery. An officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck and after repeatedly telling the officer he couldn’t breathe, Floyd later passed away.

Early Friday afternoon, Minneapolis Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington announced that police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested in connection with Floyd's murder. The other three officers involved in the incident were fired.

“It is my expectation that justice for the officers involved in this will be swift, that it will come in a timely manner, that it will be fair," Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said at a press conference in St. Paul.

Floyd’s death has sparked discussion from many prominent sports figures including LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Odell Beckham Jr., Carson Wentz and host of FS1's Undisputed Shannon Sharpe.

"I’ve seen the video and I think it’s disgusting," Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt told KPRC 2 Houston on Tuesday. "I just don’t see how a man in handcuffs on the ground who is clearly detained and is clearly in distress, I don't understand how that situation can't be remedied in a way that doesn't end in his death."

President Barack Obama also released a statement in response to Floyd’s killing:

“This shouldn't be 'normal' in 2020 America,” Obama said. “It can't be 'normal.' If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Predicting LSU Football's 2020 Season (Games 7-9): Tigers Swim Through the Eye of Their SEC Schedule

LSU hits the road for replenished Razorback squad, get Mike Leach and Nick Saban back-to-back

Harrison Valentine

Film Study: LSU Football Firmly in the Mix for 2021 Top Prospect Korey Foreman

Foreman an elite prospect that would shape the Tigers defensive line for next three years

Brian Smith

The Curious Case of LSU Receiver Racey McMath, Why He’s the Favorite to Replace Justin Jefferson

McMath poised for breakout senior season because of size, versatility within the offense

Glen West

by

KING NOLA

2022 Recruit Bear Alexander Talks LSU Football, What Coach Ed Orgeron Likes About His Game

Alexander expecting to release a top-10 in the near future

Glen West

How Would Center Moussa Cisse Fit With the 2020 LSU Basketball Team?

Cisse's rim protection, rebounding propels LSU roster to elite if Tigers can reel in the star center

Glen West

Predicting LSU Football's 2020 Season (Games 4-6): A Solid Start to SEC Play With a Hiccup in the Swamp

Start of conference play will tell a lot about how LSU fares in 2020

Glen West

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Will Be Most Successful Rookie According to One NFL Network Analyst

Why Burrow is poised for early success in Cincinnati

Glen West

2022 Safety Chace Biddle’s Electric Speed, Size Makes Him an Intriguing Option for LSU Football

Biddle talks about LSU offer and why his 4.38 speed is just the tip of the iceberg

Glen West

Orgeron Says LSU Players Will Return June 1 For Testing

Ed Orgeron is excited about the LSU Tigers' deep defensive line and receiver position groups in 2020.

Glen West

Report: LSU Basketball Target Moussa Cisse Reclassifies to 2020 Class, Has Tigers Among Favorites

Cisse plans on announcing commitment next week after he officially graduates

Glen West