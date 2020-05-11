LSU Football Recruiting 2022 Texas Receiver Jordan Hudson as a Defensive Back

LSU 2021 commit JoJo Earle and recent 2022 target for the Tigers, Jordan Hudson, have known each other for a little while now. Earle lives in Aledo, Texas, about an hour's drive from Hudson's hometown of Garland.

Hudson says Earle has been a great resource in finding out more about the LSU program, including what made him want to join the Tiger family without even stepping foot on campus yet.

"He said it’s just something about the program and the coaches, they're just real forward with him and he talks about how excited they are to see him go there," Hudson said.

Oklahoma, Texas, Oklahoma State and USC are the teams showing the most interest in Hudson but the Tigers recent offer has left a strong impression on the rising junior. LSU offered on April 8 with Hudson receiving the news first hand from defensive line coach Bill Johnson.

Currently a four-star receiver prospect according to 247Sports, Hudson said that LSU is one of the few schools that is looking to recruit him on the defensive side of the ball. At 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Hudson has the physical tools to be a playmaking defensive back because of his length and ability to high point the ball.

"I'm big and physical and feel like I can run with people," Hudson said. "My ball hawking ability is something they really like and that translates on both sides of the ball. I'm pretty sure they want me at corner.

"They said everything I needed to hear. They like my aggressiveness, how I can go up and get the ball. He [Johnson] said they were going to hit me up as soon as this corona stuff is over and have me down for a visit. I'll certainly be down there sooner or later."

On offense, Hudson says that going into his junior season he's been working on plenty of areas in his game but the one he spends the most time on is his route running. While those aren't skills that directly relate to defense, being both a receiver and defensive back can help Hudson on the field.

By having experience at both positions, knowing how receivers use various angles and their bodies to be aggressive with cornerbacks is an aspect he can prepare for on defense.

"My ability to block and get dirty is something I can really improve on as well as my speed while running my routes," Hudson said. "I'm training every day and really just trying to get my quarterbacks on the field and running routes so we can lock that chemistry down."

Hudson said he plans on keeping an open line of conversation with the LSU coaching staff and that it's a program and situation he can't wait to see up close and personal.

"It would mean a lot, Death Valley is one of the best fan bases," Hudson said. "They always have a good defense and that's something that I really like watching and studying. I watched a lot of Tyrann Mathieu and Jamal Adams growing up."