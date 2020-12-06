LSU's Justin Jefferson Furthers Case for NFL's Rookie of the Year Award

Justin Jefferson continues to impress in his rookie campaign and on Sunday he tacked on to his historic season with the Minnesota Vikings. In a 27-24 overtime win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jefferson hauled in nine receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown.

Jefferson broke a number of records en route to another big day at the office. He became the first rookie receiver with the Vikings to pass the 1,000-yard mark since Randy Moss in 1998 and also became one of five receivers ever to surpass the 1,000-yard mark in the first 12 games of the season.

He joined Odell Beckham, Marques Colston, Anquan Boldin and Moss to complete the feat and has also been the only Vikings rookie to achieve five games of 100+ yards since Moss. Jefferson now leads the NFL rookies in yards (1,039) and touchdowns (7).

The rookie has gained praise for his pristine route running, something he was able to show in the slot for the Tigers in their quest towards a national championship in 2019. He recorded 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns before being selected No. 22 by the Vikings back in April.

"One, I'm a rookie but I have the mindset of a veteran," Jefferson said before the game against the Jaguars. "I just try to take every game the same and just try to be consistent. I feel like that's one of the hardest things especially as a rookie is being consistent and having those high-yard games week in and week out. Just having defenses really disguise their game around you -- that's crazy. Last game was the first time I have seen a robber (in coverage) in a hot minute. Just seeing that, it (gives) me confidence as well, showing that a defense has to do that to really lock me down."