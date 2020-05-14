LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Tiger Chat

2022 Linebacker Justin Medlock Models Elements of His Game After This Former LSU Football Star

Glen West

Justin Medlock remembers the one and only time he’s been on LSU’s campus. He was in the seventh grade and watching his brother, Jayce, participate in a summer camp at the Tigers’ facility.

Jayce would wind up at the University of Connecticut but a young, impressionable Justin didn’t forget what it was like seeing a big time college program up close and personal.

Now, three years later it’s Justin that’s going through the recruiting process and being courted by the Tigers.

“I’ve been watching LSU since I was a little kid, Tyrann Mathieu, Pat Pete (Patrick Peterson) so it’d be a real cool experience to one day play down there,” Medlock said.

Medlock's recruitment has blown up in the last week alone, receiving offers from Ohio State, USC, Texas Tech, Oregon and TCU. Then there's LSU, who offered Medlock on May 8 and truly made the 2022 inside linebacker prospect's head spin.

"It's been kind of hectic calling a lot of coaches but they all just tell me how I fit in their defense," Medlock said. "It's a blessing but at the same time it's making me more hungry to work even harder."

As for the LSU offer specifically, Medlock spoke directly with coach Ed Orgeron, who made him the offer, and defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, who has a background with the linebacker position.

Medlock said Orgeron watched his film "four or five times" before officially offering Medlock and loved his style of play. Other than keeping in consistent contact with the staff, one of the goals, Medlock said, is to try and make it down to Baton Rouge for a visit once the campuses and recruiting visits can open back up.

"He [Pelini] told me that he's been coaching linebackers for a long time and saw my film and basically told me I fit perfectly into what they want to do," Medlock said. "He said right now he sees me filling like a Patrick Queen type of role which is some pretty high praise."

Queen is actually one of two players that Medlock has started studying to try and implement certain techniques and skills into his own game. That was something he’d never really done before this past year but says its helped his development a ton.

“I watched a lot of Patrick Queen and I saw a lot of myself in him,” Medlock said. “The speed, the range and being able to turn that speed into power and aggression are things that I try to do when on the field.”

With LSU moving to a 4-3 this season, it certainly does fit what Medlock does well as that's the defensive scheme he currently runs at Manvel High School in Manvel, Texas. 

One of the biggest strides Medlock felt he took as a sophomore was being able to diagnose different coverages through his improved film study and preparation. That’s an area that, combined with his versatility on the field, makes for a lethal combo that has many programs intrigued with his talent.

"I feel like my skillset is very versatile, I can play MIKE, SAM, WILL," Medlock said. "I can go rush the passer and play in the box. I can step out and cover running backs, tight ends and slots. I feel like my speed helps me diagnose plays a little quicker which is an instinct you need to have if you want to be a successful linebacker."

While his versatility to play multiple positions as a linebacker is an element of his game he takes pride in, Medlock said the grind doesn’t stop. The rising junior said it’s his goal to improve in every facet of his game before the fall.

“I’m nowhere near where I want to be,” Medlock said candidly. “Speed, coverage ability, strength, footwork, I can improve on everything in that regard.”


Medlock is ranked as the No. 8 inside linebacker in the 2022 class according to 247Sports and at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, leaving plenty of room to add muscle to his frame.

With a weight set in his garage, staying in shape hasn’t been an issue as Medlock works out three days a week.

“There’s a little elementary school around the corner so I’ll go over there and do ladders, step over hurdles, cone drills to keep my feet right,” Medlock said. “It’s been about adjusting to the situation and I’m just trying to do the best I can.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Football OC Steve Ensminger "Concerned" About Offensive Line, Thinks Multiple Players Will Break Out in 2020

Ensminger says keeping o-line healthy will be paramount to team success

Harrison Valentine

Optimism Growing Among Conference Commissioners About Return of College Sports in the Fall

SEC commissioner Sankey says conferences learning more and more each day about a return of college football

Glen West

LSU Athletic Director Scott Wodward Says Athletic Department Preparing for Athletes to Return to Campus June 1

Three phase plan already underway for athletic department to return to normalcy

Glen West

LSU Athletic Director Scott Wodward Says Athletic Department Preparing for Athletes to Return to Campus June 1

Three phase plan already underway for athletic department to return to normalcy

Glen West

LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade Named to ESPN’s “40-Under-40” List

Wade lands inside the top-five of the publication’s ranking, has gone 64-30 as Tigers coach

Glen West

by

Harrison Valentine

2022 Quarterback Steven Angeli Hoping to Build Strong Relationship With LSU Football Staff After Recent Offer

Angeli talks phone call with Ed Orgeron, Steve Ensminger and why he fits the LSU system perfectly

Glen West

LSU Baseball Ranked No. 6 in Baseball America Way-Too-Early 2021 Rankings

Tigers will await decisions of Cole Henry, Daniel Cabrera, have one of the top recruiting classes in the country

Glen West

LSU Quarterback Joe Burrow Sees Bengals Jersey Sales Skyrocket to Top-10 in League

Burrow’s No. 9 ranks No. 8 in jersey sales of 2020 offseason

Glen West

LSU Football Coaching Staff "Back to Work" in Football Ops Facility After Two Month Confinement to Homes

Orgeron says team has installed offense and defense multiple times with players for repetition

Glen West

by

Glen West

2021 Recruit Antonio Harmon Says He’s Willing to Play on Either Side of the Ball, Updates LSU Recruitment

At 6-foot-4, Harmon says LSU recruiting him as a safety rather than wide receiver

Glen West