2022 Linebacker Justin Medlock Models Elements of His Game After This Former LSU Football Star

Justin Medlock remembers the one and only time he’s been on LSU’s campus. He was in the seventh grade and watching his brother, Jayce, participate in a summer camp at the Tigers’ facility.

Jayce would wind up at the University of Connecticut but a young, impressionable Justin didn’t forget what it was like seeing a big time college program up close and personal.

Now, three years later it’s Justin that’s going through the recruiting process and being courted by the Tigers.

“I’ve been watching LSU since I was a little kid, Tyrann Mathieu, Pat Pete (Patrick Peterson) so it’d be a real cool experience to one day play down there,” Medlock said.

Medlock's recruitment has blown up in the last week alone, receiving offers from Ohio State, USC, Texas Tech, Oregon and TCU. Then there's LSU, who offered Medlock on May 8 and truly made the 2022 inside linebacker prospect's head spin.

"It's been kind of hectic calling a lot of coaches but they all just tell me how I fit in their defense," Medlock said. "It's a blessing but at the same time it's making me more hungry to work even harder."

As for the LSU offer specifically, Medlock spoke directly with coach Ed Orgeron, who made him the offer, and defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, who has a background with the linebacker position.

Medlock said Orgeron watched his film "four or five times" before officially offering Medlock and loved his style of play. Other than keeping in consistent contact with the staff, one of the goals, Medlock said, is to try and make it down to Baton Rouge for a visit once the campuses and recruiting visits can open back up.

"He [Pelini] told me that he's been coaching linebackers for a long time and saw my film and basically told me I fit perfectly into what they want to do," Medlock said. "He said right now he sees me filling like a Patrick Queen type of role which is some pretty high praise."

Queen is actually one of two players that Medlock has started studying to try and implement certain techniques and skills into his own game. That was something he’d never really done before this past year but says its helped his development a ton.

“I watched a lot of Patrick Queen and I saw a lot of myself in him,” Medlock said. “The speed, the range and being able to turn that speed into power and aggression are things that I try to do when on the field.”

With LSU moving to a 4-3 this season, it certainly does fit what Medlock does well as that's the defensive scheme he currently runs at Manvel High School in Manvel, Texas.

One of the biggest strides Medlock felt he took as a sophomore was being able to diagnose different coverages through his improved film study and preparation. That’s an area that, combined with his versatility on the field, makes for a lethal combo that has many programs intrigued with his talent.

"I feel like my skillset is very versatile, I can play MIKE, SAM, WILL," Medlock said. "I can go rush the passer and play in the box. I can step out and cover running backs, tight ends and slots. I feel like my speed helps me diagnose plays a little quicker which is an instinct you need to have if you want to be a successful linebacker."

While his versatility to play multiple positions as a linebacker is an element of his game he takes pride in, Medlock said the grind doesn’t stop. The rising junior said it’s his goal to improve in every facet of his game before the fall.

“I’m nowhere near where I want to be,” Medlock said candidly. “Speed, coverage ability, strength, footwork, I can improve on everything in that regard.”





Medlock is ranked as the No. 8 inside linebacker in the 2022 class according to 247Sports and at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, leaving plenty of room to add muscle to his frame.

With a weight set in his garage, staying in shape hasn’t been an issue as Medlock works out three days a week.

“There’s a little elementary school around the corner so I’ll go over there and do ladders, step over hurdles, cone drills to keep my feet right,” Medlock said. “It’s been about adjusting to the situation and I’m just trying to do the best I can.”