2022 LSU Recruit Jyaire Brown On His “Emotional” Reaction to Recent Offer from the Tigers, Updates Recruitment

Growing up in New Orleans, there isn't a young football player alive that doesn't at one point dream of suiting up for the purple and gold. Sure those dreams and plans change but for 2022 four-star cornerback Jyaire Brown, those dreams came to fruition this week.

Wednesday afternoon, Brown was in the car with his father when the phone rang. On the other end was coach Ed Orgeron.

"At first he was catching up with me, asking how my family was doing during this time and then he offered me a full scholarship," Brown said. "He said that whenever I'm ready to be a Tiger and commit to let him know.

"I don't wanna say I got real emotional but that was a big deal for me because, even though it's not everybody's dream to go to LSU, it certainly was mine. It was a blessing getting that phone call."

The 6-foot-0 Warren Easton defensive back is currently the No. 17 ranked cornerback in the 2022 class according to 247Sports and is receiving heavy interest from LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee and Memphis.

Whenever recruiting travel is lifted, Brown says he wants to visit as many schools as possible with LSU certainly being on the list. Because conversations between coaches and the 2022 recruiting class are limited until September, Brown does as best he can to keep in contact with the LSU staff.

Brown is currently a member of the Louisiana Bootleggers, a travel football team that brings in some of the most talented high school football players in the state. Coached by former LSU Tiger Ryan Clark, the Bootleggers have helped develop some great players in recent years including All-American Derek Stingley Jr. and incoming five-star freshman Kayshon Boutte.

Brown recently met Stingley, who offered some sound advice about college life and playing for the Tigers.

"When you come in, you have to have the mindset of separating yourself from the from everybody else because everybody can already do what you do," Brown said. "Basically just standing out and coming in with a mindset of an older player, not a freshman. That's what Derek did and he started and produced at a very high level right from the start."

While his recruitment has taken off, there is plenty of nuances within his game that Brown hopes to improve on in the coming weeks and months.

"This past season I only had two interceptions so I want to be more of a ballhawk, finding a man and locating the ball better," Brown said. "That's something that can improve through technique but more than anything just staying hungry for the ball. When the ball is in the air, make it my ball and not the receiver's ball and really developing that mindset.

"I feel like I'm very physical and that I can use my length to my advantage," Brown said. "I'm a good cover corner so I feel like I can play off or in press."

Having a stadium right around the corner from his house has helped him stay in shape, working out seven days a week at Behrman Stadium in New Orleans. In addition to working out with Stingley from time to time, Brown primarily works out with a trainer and a few SEC friends of his that are in town during the quarantine.

Playing in his homestate is something that Brown has always dreamed of and the thought that it could actually happen, makes him even hungrier to continue to improve in every aspect of his game.



"That would mean everything because this is all family and it's right in your backyard," Brown said. "If they see your talent and see that you're working hard everything will fall into place. With this pandemic that's going on right now, I'm using it to my advantage to get out on the field everyday and keep perfecting my craft, working hard and using the LSU offer as motivation for what I one day could achieve."