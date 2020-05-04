2022 Offensive Lineman Kaden Young Knows Offers Will Come, Talks LSU Football Recruitment

Kaden Young has a nasty side not many other players in the 2022 class have. It's a quality that he prides himself on having, especially as his recruitment starts to kick into high gear.

"We played a team called Scottsboro and we were in the redzone, I was playing left tackle," Young said. "The defensive end got a little feisty with me so I planted him in the ground, in a pancake. He got back up so I pancaked him again and then I did it one more time and he got up swinging.

"I love that stuff because it gets me fired up. I can do that all day, every day."

At 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, it's not hard to see why so many of the top programs in the SEC are showing so much interest in the rising offensive lineman out of Madison, Alabama.

Right now, Young is talking with multiple schools including Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. While none of those schools have officially made Young an offer yet, he does feel offers are on the way very soon.

In regards to LSU specifically, Young said the recruitment has been light as of recent but he's still very much interested in the Tigers. Young was on LSU's campus last spring where he got to speak with coach Ed Orgeron and offensive line coach James Cregg.

"He complimented my size and I just kind of talked some football with him and same with coach Cregg," Young said. "They invited me down for the offensive line camp and I'm hoping to get back down there this fall to see a game. He said that I'm a guy that can move well and bend well."

Heading into his junior season with currently no offers, Young is fine if they don't come right away. He's more focused on becoming a better all around player by running through drills he's picked up from past camps like pass set, zone step, running stadium steps and gassers.

"I'm trying to improve on myself, I'm lifting and on the field every day trying to get my skills down. Really just trying to get stronger, faster, quicker, whatever I can to make sure I'm ready for next season," Young said.

Young would consider receiving an offer from LSU a "dream" after his one visit. Heading into his junior season at Madison Academy, Young watched LSU's quest for a national championship in 2019 from a distance and followed one player in particular on the front line.

"That one visit got me hooked and I'd do anything to be given the opportunity to play there," Young said. "LSU's center this past year, Lloyd Cushenberry, he was just nasty and big and strong. He can move like crazy, I love watching him play. I'd love to play in Death Valley some day, I know I'd be coached up right by coach Cregg and that whole staff really."