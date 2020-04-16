2022 Safety Kamari Wilson Talks Recent LSU Offer, Where His Recruitment Stands

Four-star safety Kamari Wilson is one of the hottest names in the 2022 class. Holding offers from SEC schools like LSU, Florida, Georgia, Auburn, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A & M, the interest isn’t dying down any time soon either.

As the No. 1 ranked safety in the class according to 247Sports, Willson says pretty much all schools are "showing a little bit of love." Wilson said he's waiting until his senior year before committing anywhere because he wants to take his time with the recruiting process and give each school its due diligence.

It's waiting for opportunities like the one that was extended to him just last week that makes Wilson want to hold off on making any decisions. It was just recently, April 7, that the Tigers offered Wilson a scholarship, with the rising junior calling it a "very exciting moment."

"LSU is basically DBU, everybody knows that and they don't offer everybody so it was just a blessing to receive that offer," Wilson said. "My coach texted me and told me and then we got on the phone with coach [Corey] Raymond and when he told me I was at a loss for words.

"He said he liked that I'm versatile and that I kind of stand out from all of the other players in my class. I can do it all. I can cover, I can hit and I can play in the box, just a little bit of everything."

Wilson is planning to take an official visit to Baton Rouge in the summer so he can check out the campus and facilities and then go back in the fall for a game. LSU has already landed commitments from safeties Bryce Anderson and Bryan Allen in the 2022 class but that doesn't scare Wilson in the slightest.

"I love competition so if I go to LSU, they're going to have to work for the spot just like me," Wilson said. "I feel like I'm the hardest worker alive but I think I've communicated with one of them."

A few skills that Wilson thinks has attracted so many schools to him is his knack for breaking on the ball and making plays, his aggressive nature and his love for hitting.

With Wilson being such a highly recruited player already, there are a few weaknesses in his game that he wants to address heading into his junior season.

"I want to improve my body. I'm kind of built already but I want to be ripped while also improving my technique," Wilson said. "I've noticed that in college, everything is technique based, especially in the SEC."

Wilson grew up watching plenty of SEC football in his hometown of Fort Pierce, Florida and always envisioned himself playing in the premier conference college football has to offer.

"It would mean a lot to one day play for LSU because of all of the great athletes that have played there. I have to represent them and myself and my family," Wilson said. "It would just mean a lot.”