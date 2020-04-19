2021 LSU Recruit Kamren Kinchens Will Bring Winning Culture to College Program He Chooses

When 2021 safety Kamren Kinchens ultimately decides which university he wants to play for, he'll step on campus as a winner of the highest regard. In his three high school seasons, Kinchens has helped Northwestern High School in Miami, Florida win three straight state championships.

"I want to go for that four peat because our school has never done that before so we'd be the first," Kinchens said. "Completing that four peat is something I've had on my mind ever since we won that third one a few months back."

That winning pedigree is something that Kinchens will carry with him to the next level as he acclimates to college life. The interest has been there for Kinchens as LSU, Florida, Miami, Auburn and Texas A & M continue to be the schools that are in hot pursuit of his talents.

The two schools that Kinchens has narrowed his focus to in recent weeks are LSU and Auburn as he's hoping to set up official and unofficial visits to both schools in the coming months. His plan initially was to commit at the beginning of his senior year of high school but due to recruiting visits being put on hold, he thinks the more likely scenario is committing around the Early Signing Period.

Kinchens visited LSU on Mar. 6, which turned out to be one of the final groups to visit Baton Rouge before the NCAA implemented the dead period. On the visit, Kinchens was able to tour the facilities but was only able to spend a few seconds with coach Ed Orgeron and safeties coach Bill Busch, who were both preparing for the start of spring practice the next day.

The conversation with Orgeron was brief but concise as the LSU coach expressed his interest in hosting Kinchens at least one or two more times down the road. He only exchanged pleasantries with Busch but that's ok because the two have built a strong relationship through talking on the phone everyday.

"Yeah he likes to check in, I actually got a text from him a few seconds ago asking me to call him," Kinchens said Tuesday afternoon. "He'll just ask me how my family's doing and how my day's going. One of the things I like about coach Busch is I'll send him some workout videos of mine and he'll study it and give me tips and advice.

"He likes that I'm a ballhawk and how I can run from sideline to sideline and still make tackles."

Kinchens, a Miami, Florida native, watched a lot of former LSU defensive backs growing up and tried to mold his game after theirs. Tre'Davious White, Jamal Adams and Grant Delpit are just a few of the players Kinchens looks up to.

"Jamal Adams, he's all about making the big hits and that's something I like trying to incorporate into my game," Kinchens said. "I like how Delpit can blitz and make plays off the edge and then still step back at safety and make those picks."

As it pertains to improving his game, Kinchens said he wants to improve in his coverage ability, which he hopes will make him a more versatile safety. He feels his strong hitting and ability to play sideline to sideline are just a few traits he sees as strengths in his game.

"I feel like if I improve on my coverage skills, I'll be able to come down and play that nickel safety spot closer to the line of scrimmage and then also that free safety spot as well, just be that last line of defense," Kinchens said.

As he's followed LSU over the years the one vision he can't help but see for himself is earning the honor of wearing that No. 7 jersey that's become synonymous with LSU players, particularly defensive backs over the years.

"It would be a great experience to one day suit up at LSU," Kinchens said. "Every young defensive back that goes to LSU envisions himself wearing that No. 7 one day. That would be the goal for me but it's something that would obviously need to be earned on the field and off."