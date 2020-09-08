LSU Football Freshman Kayshon Boutte "Locking Down" No. 3 Receiver Spot, Ed Orgeron Says

It's only been one week since Ja'Marr Chase announced his decision to opt out of the 2020 season but the LSU program could already be zeroing in on a third starter. While meeting with the media on Tuesday, coach Ed Orgeron said freshman Kayshon Boutte is looking like the favorite to be the No. 3 receiver to fill the void left behind by Chase.

Boutte has been one of the consistent players mentioned over the last week by Orgeron as an ideal candidate to fill that No. 3 spot behind junior Terrace Marshall and senior Racey McMath.

"We're looking at Kayshon Boutte starting as a freshman, I think that is locked in," Orgeron said Tuesday. "Obviously Racey McMath, Terrace Marshall has to be our go to guy and then Arik Gilbert. I think those are our top four receivers that we have right now."

Other players who are competing for playing time include freshman Koy Moore, sophomore Trey Palmer and senior Jontre Kirklin. Moore was a particularly interesting case as Orgeron was very bullish on him when talking last week.

Unfortunately the freshman out of Rummel has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury that's limited him at practice.

"Koy Moore is coming along very fast, he's had a hamstring pull so he's been hampered a little bit," Orgeron said. "We want to play six, seven, eight receivers to keep them fresh but those guys [Marshall, Gilbert, McMath Boutte] are having the best camp right now."

This was the goal all along for Boutte, who really established himself as one of high school's elite receivers in the months leading up to the Early Signing Period a year ago. His length and athleticism are traits that can't be taught and he seems to be picking up the offense very quickly.

When LSUCountry spoke with Boutte in February, he mentioned that one of his goals was to compete for a starting spot right away.

"They [LSU] told me their goal for me is to come in and start as a freshman and take [Justin] Jefferson's place," Boutte said. "I feel confident that's a position I can step into and have success."

Whether the team elects to stick him on the outside or in the slot remains to be seen. At 6-foot-0, 185 pounds, his best position as of now is likely the slot as typically the taller, more physical receivers man the outside.

McMath stands 6-foot-3, 224 pounds while Marshall spent most of his time as the outside receiver in 2019 when Jefferson was in the slot, grabbing 13 touchdowns on 46 receptions.

A rotation of Marshall, McMath and Boutte at receiver along with Gilbert at tight end will make for a formidable group this season, even with the loss of a talent like Chase. If Boutte can step in as a freshman and exceed expectations, it'd be a major bonus to an offense that has already lost so much.