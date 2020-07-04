LSU Football Picks Up Third Commitment of the Week in 2021 Defensive End Keanu Koht

It was an explosive Fourth of July for the LSU football team on Saturday and not just because of the fireworks. Ed Orgeron and company picked up their third commitment of the week in defensive end Keanu Koht to close the holiday weekend.

"I give God all the glory to everything I have accomplished and will continue to achieve. I am blessed and honored to announce I'm committed to the Louisiana State University," Koht wrote in a social media post Saturday.

With Koht's commitment, the Tigers are now up to 15 total for the 2021 cycle as the program is on a particularly hot streak in the last two weeks. In that time span, LSU has reeled in commitments from offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger, defensive end Naquan Brown, receiver Chris Hilton and now the defensive end Koht out of Vero Beach, Florida.

All four prospects rank in the top-250 of 247Sports composite rankings, with Koht viewed as the No. 18 defensive end in the country on the site. With the big week on the recruiting trail, the Tigers class now moves to No. 5 in the country according to 247Sports, trailing only Tennessee in the SEC.

Koht committed to LSU over Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Oregon.

Orgeron and the staff have put a premium on a few positions of need in the class and the defensive line is one of them. In addition to Koht and Brown's commitment this week, the Tigers have landed Landon Jackson and defensive tackle Anthony Hundley.





LSU is also in the running for some of the top players in the country, including Korey Foreman and Louisiana's No. 1 overall player Maason Smith, who dropped his top-eight on the Fourth of July and included the purple and gold.

It's an impressive haul for Orgeron and company that seems to be getting better by the day. It will be interesting to see how the coaching staff approaches the rest of the class with so many defensive linemen still considering the Tigers.