LSU 2022 Linebacker Recruit Keaten Wade Recalls First Encounter With Ed Orgeron, Updates Recruitment

LSU 2022 linebacker recruit Keaten Wade was part of the last group of recruits to visit campus before the recruiting lockdown. Wade was visiting Baton Rouge with his twin brother, Destin, and the two had what Keaten described as a "one of a kind" first interaction with LSU coach Ed Orgeron.

"He actually just told us how much he likes twins," Wade said. "That was pretty cool and it was a pretty good icebreaker for us. I really liked how welcoming they are and how they run practice. That was pretty interesting to me and it was overall just an amazing experience."

The Spring Hill, Tennessee native is currently the No. 9 ranked outside linebacker of the 2022 class according to 247Sports. As of now, Wade holds offers from 10 Division I schools, eight of which are from SEC schools.

Because Wade is in the 2022 class and schools can't really get on the phone and actively recruit him 24/7, he said primarily the only contact he's had with LSU is on a visit he took after receiving the offer.

"After I received the offer I went down and visited with their coaches and they seemed like great coaches," Wade said. "I like the linebackers coach and then coach Orgeron is awesome so it was a good experience."

As far as planning visits, Wade said he hopes to make trips to all of the schools that have offered him but wants to make sure he takes his time before committing anywhere. He and his brother are receiving interest from a lot of the same schools so to make those visits together will be extra special.

Destin, a dual threat quarterback in the class, currently doesn't carry an offer from LSU but has received offers from Arizona State, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Texas A & M and Tennessee like his brother.

"We might visit the schools that have offered us and see how their campuses are and how we can fit into their schemes," Wade said. "I think they [LSU] said that they'd keep an eye on it and see how we progress over the years. We're just taking our time right now and remaining patient."

The offers and the recruiting process is nice to think about and be a part of, but Wade knows there's still work to be done in improving his all around game. Over the next few weeks and months, Wade hopes to get better at moving sideline to sideline, footwork and coverage skills.

Wade does think some of the reasons colleges are showing so much interest in him is his length, ability to locate the ball and use his 6-foot-4 frame to shut off receivers.

While Wade doesn't have many ties to the LSU program, he thinks it would be an "amazing opportunity" to one day suit up for the purple and gold.

"It'd just be a fun experience to play for the 2020 champs. Everything about their culture seems pretty awesome," Wade said. "I just feel like they have a really great defense overall."

