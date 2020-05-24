2021 Recruit Ketron Jackson’s Blazing Speed, Size Makes Him an Intriguing Prospect for LSU Football

Ketron Jackson loves many things about the prospects of going to LSU. The culture, the coaching staff and the history of producing elite receiver talent all come to mind.



But the one area that sets LSU and Baton Rouge a part from the rest of the schools Jackson is considering, is the food.

"I had some Cajun shrimp, some wings, I mean I still remember it, the food down there is so good," Jackson said.

Jackson attended the Arkansas game last year and aside from the food, the size of the stadium actually caused the Royse City, Texas native to get lost.

"It was a great experience, I had a lot of fans and college students come up and talk to me about coming here and why this would be a great experience for me," Jackson said. "You don't get that at every school."

Jackson recently dropped a top-14 but the first schools that come to mind are Arkansas, Baylor, TCU and LSU is in the mix as well, mainly because of the culture that has been built by Ed Orgeron and the staff.

"I've always loved their culture, the Louisiana culture, how they go about things and I also love the food down there," Jackson said.

Jackson has spoken with Orgeron a number of times over the past few months as well as Assistant Football Athletics Director Sam Nader, who will be entering his 45th year with the program in 2020.

"They've just told me how much they like my film and want me to come down for a visit," Jackson said. "I've been on the phone with him [Orgeron] quite a few times and he seems excited about me.”

This past spring during workouts, Jackson ran a jaw-dropping 4.38 40-yard dash. That speed combined with the 6-foot-2, 186-pound frame make him a perfect fit into the LSU system.

"I would say my speed and big play ability are a few things that stand out about my game," Jackson said. "I can turn a slant into an 80-yard touchdown or a stop into a 90-yard touchdown. Just me being explosive and having the speed to get past the defense are a few things I feel I do very well.

"With the success that guys like Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry were able to have in a different style offense compared to how they spread the ball now, I feel like it's a great fit for a receiver like myself."

Jackson admitted he was able to follow LSU's historic offensive season from a distance and would always catch the highlights of Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson if he missed a game.

"I love Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and also Terrace Marshall's game," Jackson said. "They have some great receivers and I'd say Marshall in particular kind of reminds me of myself. He was kind of the third option last year but when he got the ball he always seemed to make a play. He has great size and speed so that's a guy I like to watch a lot of."

Heading into an important senior season, being a receiver Jackson is always working on his route running. Some more technical areas he's addressing this offseason is getting in and out of his breaks a little quicker as well as his acceleration and release from defensive backs.

About five days a week, Jackson will either be working out at the house or running routes with his high school quarterback.

LSU has made it a priority to target high profile athletes in Texas and have landed commitments from JoJo Earle, Landon Jackson and Garrett Nussmeier in the 2021 class alone. Jackson's ties to LSU recruits goes back a little further as he played on the same peewee football team as 2020 signee Kevontre Bradford growing up.

"I actually haven't talked to him about LSU and why he decided to go there but I plan on it," Jackson said. "I would love to play at LSU, just from the culture they've established, the way the fans are, it really draws me to want to play for them.”

