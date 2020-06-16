Legendary LSU Running Back Kevin Faulk One of 78 Players Named to 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Kevin Faulk, LSU's all-time leading rusher and current running backs coach with the Tigers, was one of 78 former college football players named to the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for 2021.

Faulk is the all-time leading rusher in LSU history, rushing for 4,557 yards and 46 touchdowns in his four seasons with the Tigers. His 6,833 all-purpose yards rank fourth all-time in NCAA history and helped him become a three-time first team All-SEC selection. Faulk also earned All-America honors from the Associated Press in 1996.

This isn't the first time Faulk has been on the ballot, also appearing in 2019.

"To be listed among this group is extremely humbling and a tremendous honor,” Faulk said back in 2019. “I was fortunate during my career to be surrounded by outstanding teammates and coaches and without them, nothing that I accomplished on the football field would have been possible.”

Should Faulk be selected as a member of the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame, he'd become the 11th member of the LSU program to do so, joining Gus Tinsley, Ken Kavanaugh Sr., Abe Mickal, Doc Fenton, Tommy Casanova, Billy Cannon, Jerry Stovall, Charles Alexander, Bert Jones and Glenn Dorsey, who was selected in 2020.





After an illustrious career with the Tigers, Faulk was drafted in the second round of the 1999 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, where he'd spend 13 seasons and go on to win three Super Bowls. The Carencro, Louisiana native retired from the NFL in 2012 and was later hired by the Tigers in 2018 as Director of Player Development.

In the offseason following the Tigers 2019 championship run, coach Ed Orgeron promoted Faulk to running backs coach after the departure of Tommie Robinson.

"The day I graduated high school I knew I wanted to be a coach," Faulk said in a press release. "The coaches I had growing up meant so much to me and the community, and I knew I wanted to be that guy. To coach at my alma mater is the best thing I could ever hope for. I wear the purple and gold with pride every day, and I am ready to get going to help win another national championship."

Membership voting will run through July 7 and where the voters will have to pick from the following Hall of Fame Criteria: