LSU Running Backs Coach Kevin Faulk Honored by Hall of Fame Nomination, Talks Freshman Kevontre Bradford

Harrison Valentine

LSU’s all-time leading rusher and the SEC's all-time leader in all-purpose yards, Kevin Faulk, was named one of 78 players and seven coaches on the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot on Tuesday.

Faulk would join an exclusive list of 10 Tiger players in the College Football Hall of Fame, alongside legends like Glen Dorsey, Bert Jones, Charles Alexander, Jerry Stovall, Billy Cannon, Tommy Casanova, Doc Fenton, Abe Mickal, Ken Kevanaugh Sr. and Gus Tinsley.

On Wednesday, Faulk hopped on with 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge’s Off The Bench to discuss his nomination, the running back room, incoming freshman Kevontre Bradford and more.

With players returning to campus on Tuesday, June 9 for voluntary workouts, Faulk admitted the football operations facility is starting to feel a little more normal, and a little like football season.

“Just having the kids here makes you feel better,” Faulk said in the interview. “It makes you feel like you’re working for something. Just to see them walking around, running on the field, doing drills and working out.”

One of the feel-good stories to come out of LSU’s 63-28 win over Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl was the emergence of Chris Curry, who experienced limited reps for most the year. But with Clyde Edwards-Helaire injured, Faulk says Curry’s patience paid off, and his work ethic did too.

“That kid was patient last year,” Faulk said. “He didn’t fold, he didn’t get upset. He just worked his butt off like he normally does. And I think that’s what puts him ahead of a lot of guys.”

One prospect that not many people are talking about is Kevontre Bradford, four-star running back out of Lancaster, Texas, and the only back to sign in the Tigers’ 2020 signing class.

With a deep running back room heading into 2020, Faulk seemed excited about Bradford’s addition to the room. There’s no clear starter at the moment -- and that’s the fun part for Faulk. He says the players and their performance in camp will ultimately decide who starts, not him.

“Explosive, very fast,” Faulk said when describing Bradford. “He has track speed. He’s very twitchy. We want to get him out and space and see what he does at this level.”

Faulk moves from his former role of Director of Player Personnel to running backs coach, but he already notices some aspects from his previous job that has helped him ease into his new promotion.

“Knowing the guys a lot more,” said Faulk. “I was on campus with the guys, I was going to class with them. I was going to meetings with them. Just the little things, and I’ve had a good relationship with the team.”

The announcement regarding the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in “early 2021,” and additional details will be provided at a later date.

"It's an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.4 million people have played college football and only 1,027 players have been inducted," said Steve Hatchell, NFF President & CEO.

