Keys to LSU Football Defense Slowing Down Alabama Offense Part 1: Najee Harris and the Run Game

The Tigers have a chance to slow down Alabama’s offense, and that starts with bottling up Najee Harris by forcing Alabama out of its normal tendencies.

If LSU wants to compete with Alabama, the Tigers actually need to slow down the Crimson Tide’s rushing attack more than their passing attack. Yes, the Alabama passing game averages 380.0 yards per contest. Still, LSU needs to stop Alabama’s rushing attack first.

To compete with Alabama, any team will need to make the Crimson Tide as close to one dimensional as possible because the ‘Tide can really throw the pigskin. Allow Alabama to run and throw, game over.

LSU is allowing almost 4.4 yards per carry this year. That will not work against Alabama. The Tigers need to hold Alabama to about 3.5 yards per carry or lower to realistically slow down Alabama’s vaunted offense.

That means getting 11 defenders to the football. It also means knowing Alabama’s personnel very well. Before getting into all of that in segment two, here’s some context about Alabama’s rushing attack and how to slow it down with different looks.

When it comes to rushing yards per game, during the past five years Alabama averaged 199.3 in 2015, 245.0 in 2016, 250.6 in 2017, 198.4 in 2018, and 168.5 in 2019. The bell cow tailback would be junior Najee Harris. He’s still a formidable foe, averaging 5.8 yards per carry and 119.0 yards per game.

Most importantly, Harris delivers points. Harris scored 14 rushing touchdowns during the first six games. Alabama often passed the football to go into enemy territory, but once in the red zone, Harris became a prime option.

Forget the rushing totals. Forget the yards per carry. Points are what matter the most. While Alabama’s offensive line may not run block quite as well as a few of the previous offensive lines, it’s still very good at grinding out space for Harris to reach the second level. That’s especially true of senior left tackle Alex Leatherwood. That brings us to the first priority for the LSU defense.

Make Alabama Run Away From Leatherwood

Overload one side, late shifts along the LSU defensive front, show run blitzes to Leatherwood’s side and shift out of it after Alabama quarterback Mac Jones audibles; it’s a game of chess.

‘Bama knows it’s strength. It will rely on Leatherwood to pave the way into the end zone if LSU allows it, but LSU should at least force the Alabama rushing attack to run away from its best offensive lineman and future NFL first round draft choice. There are a few ideas that LSU will likely work towards.

LSU does have an extra week to prepare. If nothing else, LSU’s defensive coaching staff could use three or four defensive play calls that are not their norm. The players would be able to concentrate on just those specific play calls -- such as stunts, safety blitzes, and zone blitzes -- for a two week period. That’s a huge benefit for a struggling defense.

Of course LSU still needs to be better in its base defense. It’s just that slowing down Alabama means being diverse. Running just a couple of different looks will not work against such a talented offense.

If nothing else, those different play calls can force Alabama to hand the ball to Harris and he has to go right, not left, and see how that works. Hopefully that makes the Crimson Tide kicker be a busy man. That’s the goal once Alabama drives into the red zone. Keep the kicker busy.

That leads to the development of LSU’s blitz packages, and how they could impact Alabama’s offensive players and play calling.

Bring the Heat, But Be Discrete

As the field shrinks in the red zone, Alabama will turn to Harris more and more. Run blitzes will be pivotal. It’s not a matter of “if” LSU will bring heat, but a matter of when. This is where the LSU players themselves need to be mentally prepared more than ever.

LSU defensive players need to be able to show one look, and yet do something completely different after the snap of the football. No giving away the blitz prior to the snap. That will lead to Alabama lighting up the scoreboard.

The LSU defensive players need to be savvy. Hold until the ball is snapped, which cannot be stated enough. It’s absolutely paramount.

Harris can be overwhelmed in the backfield just like any other running back. Catch Alabama off guard a couple of times and it’s suddenly third-and-16. Regardless of how good Jones and the Alabama passing attack may be, those situations will rarely turn out well for Alabama. That’s when the blitzes not only help against the run game, but the passing game as well.

Force Jones Into Obvious Passing Situations

Once LSU begins to slow down Alabama’s rushing attack, it forces the Crimson Tide to pass more. Blitzes and different overload looks could then be beneficial for passing plays as well.

With proper execution, one or two of those blitzes could lead to a sack that results in a scoop and score. Perhaps Jones gets popped by a blitzing LSU linebacker and the football flutters in the air before an LSU defensive back catches it and dashes into the end zone.

All of these scenarios are more likely to take place when LSU defenders do not tip off the Alabama offense prior to the snap of the football. LSU has the talent to make this type of game plan work. It’s up to the players to make it play out in LSU’s favor.

Part II will delve into more of Alabama’s skill position talent, as well as how LSU can prepare for what Alabama will do to throw off LSU.