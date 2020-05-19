Film Study: How Does 2021 Safety Commit Khari Gee Fit Into LSU Football's Defense?

LSU just landed one of Atlanta’s top prospects, safety Khari Gee. Here’s a breakdown of what the Tigers will receive when Gee arrives in Baton Rouge.

With spread offenses dominating college football, college defensive coaching staffs need versatile defenders that can cover and defend the run. One-dimensional players will be exposed. With the recently committed Gee now in the LSU fold, the Tigers will be bringing in a talented safety that plays differently than the majority of major college football prospects.

First off, Gee is fantastic near the line of scrimmage. At 6-foot-3, 185-pounds, the Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy talent possesses a knack for finding the running back, even if it means taking on a big offensive lineman. That’s rare for a defensive back, even at the college level. Gee also extends that aggressiveness into the passing game.

Gee’s timing as a blitzer is very good. Woodward Academy’s coaching staff did a nice job of bringing Gee from different angles and depths to help set up successful blitzes. Gee’s instincts and talent took over from there. Let’s take a look at some clips of Gee.

This first clip exemplified what modern safeties must do well. Gee was lined up against a slot wide receiver. He back pedaled, read the wide receiver’s movement, and immediately broke on the football. If the pass would have been better, Gee probably intercepts that pass and takes it to the end zone.

This next play resembles the first, except it’s further down the field and without any help. Gee played safety in a one-on-one scenario with a wide receiver that ran a traditional dig route (in-route). Notice how Gee broke immediately towards the path of where the wide receiver wanted to go once he cut towards the middle of the field. This type of anticipation showed Gee’s natural safety instincts.

Now, what Gee does absolutely best, is play the run. This next clip embodies Gee’s style of play because he fears nothing. He came downhill, split two blockers, and then walloped the quarterback during a quarterback sweep. Gee’s intuition about how to attack the double block made the play happen. Making the tackle afterwards was actually his reward.

One of Gee’s best attributes would be timing his blitzes, and he provided a great example here. The acceleration towards the line of scrimmage began at the proper time, and Gee made it into the backfield cleanly before making the play. Because Gee blitzes well, LSU could move him around -- safety, rover, and even linebacker -- during obvious passing situations.

Here’s a look at Gee’s entire junior season highlight film.

LSU will be gaining a big safety with instincts, hitting ability, athleticism, and versatility. The biggest question will be which specific position will Gee play for the Tigers?

With his long and lean frame, he could easily weigh 210-pounds in a couple of seasons. Perhaps he will be LSU’s nickel when the Tigers play teams like Alabama that possess physical tight ends that sometimes line up in the slot. Gee could also move to strong safety when playing a power run team like Georgia, enabling him to be in the middle of the field to better play the run.

The Atlanta product will be someone LSU can utilize in many different ways. Bottom line, LSU will be receiving a very talented, and versatile prospect in Gee.