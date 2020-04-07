2021 Safety Khari Gee Talks About How Recent Visit to LSU Left a Lasting Impression, Updates Recruitment

LSU 2021 safety recruit Khari Gee was one of the last groups of recruits to visit Baton Rouge before the world shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The visit occurred over his spring break three weeks ago, and left a lasting impression on the rising senior out of Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Georgia.

"I have to admit I liked it a lot, I got to meet coach O for the first time, we sort of toured the campus a little bit, watched a little practice," Gee said. "I heard Justin Jefferson speak a little bit and he just talked about his experience and how LSU functions and how family oriented it is. I got to see the big guys go at it which capped off a great visit."

Gee says he does have a list of top schools he's seriously considering including LSU, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Oregon and Michigan. These are also the schools that Gee has remained in frequent contact with throughout the recruiting process.

Right now he's taking his commitment day by day but has already visited most of the schools at the top of his list. As a result, taking anymore official or unofficial visits likely won't affect which program he ultimately decides to commit to.

"I've thought about it a lot obviously but I definitely want to commit before my senior season," Gee said.

Gee primarily speaks with LSU safeties coach Bill Busch and the two have built a strong foundation talking about how Gee is staying in shape, family and of course, football. Coach Ed Orgeron also reaches out to Gee on a consistent basis to offer any advice as well as to rave about the state of the program and how Gee could fit with the team.

"He [Busch] says he loves my game, he likes my size and then how I can come down to hit and cover," Gee said. "They really just tell me to take my time, make sure I look into every category and that the school fits all that I need."

Currently ranked as the No. 15 safety in the 2021 class, at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Gee says there's plenty of room for improvement in his game including becoming a better leader for his team and becoming more technically sound in his coverage.

"I feel like my tackling ability, aggressiveness, how I can blitz and then my size obviously," Gee said. "There aren't too many 6-foot-3 safeties out there."

The physical nature in which Gee plays is something he's picked up from watching LSU greats Jamal Adams and Grant Delpit as well as Clemson's Isaiah Simmons. All of three of those players made their names with explosive big play ability closer to the line of scrimmage.

Gee says he's comfortable playing close to the line but also prides himself on his coverage ability down the field as well.





"I'm pretty indifferent when it comes to where I want to play, I feel like I could succeed in either role," Gee said.

Adams and Delpit each left behind legacies that make players like Gee want to go to Baton Rouge and carry on the baton. But that's not what excites Gee most about the prospects of playing for the Tigers.

"The stadium atmosphere of course," Gee said. "I've heard it gets crazy in Baton Rouge at night so I really think I'd want to experience that."