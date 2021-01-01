LSU Football Lands Commitment from 2021 Offensive Lineman Kimo Makaneole

Ed Orgeron said he wanted to add more offensive linemen to the 2021 class and the Tigers kicked off the new year with a bang by landing Florida offensive tackle Kimo Makaneole to the LSU program.

Makaneole joins offensive tackle signee Garrett Dellinger as the second offensive lineman of the 2021 class. LSU has done a nice job recruiting the Sunshine State over the years, particularly in 2020 when the program brought in Marcus Dumervil and Marlon Martinez out of the Fort Lauderdale area.

LSU officially made Makaneole an offer back in late August and the talented offensive lineman recently made a trip to Baton Rouge. The Tigers are hoping that Makaneole isn't the last of the offensive line recruits the team is currently pursuing to jump on board.

With now four spots available in the class, expect the Tigers to be aggressive in their pursuit of offensive tackle Tristan Leigh, who is set to make his college announcement on Jan. 2 at the Under Armour All-American event. LSU will turn to the graduate transfer ranks for another lineman, even if the Tigers do land Leigh on Saturday afternoon.

There are a number of intriguing options on the transfer market at the moment but all eyes will be on Leigh, who is also considering Oklahoma and Clemson.

"The way we're recruiting Tristan, I'm really excited to see the decision he makes. I like our chances," quarterback Garrett Nussmeier recently told LSUCountry. "I'm sure there'll be more guys we're full speed ahead after before signing day ends. I'm super excited to see where things go."