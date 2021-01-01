FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

LSU Football Lands Commitment from 2021 Offensive Lineman Kimo Makaneole

Makaneole becomes second offensive lineman to join 2021 class for Ed Orgeron and company.
Author:
Publish date:

Ed Orgeron said he wanted to add more offensive linemen to the 2021 class and the Tigers kicked off the new year with a bang by landing Florida offensive tackle Kimo Makaneole to the LSU program.

Makaneole joins offensive tackle signee Garrett Dellinger as the second offensive lineman of the 2021 class. LSU has done a nice job recruiting the Sunshine State over the years, particularly in 2020 when the program brought in Marcus Dumervil and Marlon Martinez out of the Fort Lauderdale area.

LSU officially made Makaneole an offer back in late August and the talented offensive lineman recently made a trip to Baton Rouge. The Tigers are hoping that Makaneole isn't the last of the offensive line recruits the team is currently pursuing to jump on board. 

With now four spots available in the class, expect the Tigers to be aggressive in their pursuit of offensive tackle Tristan Leigh, who is set to make his college announcement on Jan. 2 at the Under Armour All-American event. LSU will turn to the graduate transfer ranks for another lineman, even if the Tigers do land Leigh on Saturday afternoon. 

There are a number of intriguing options on the transfer market at the moment but all eyes will be on Leigh, who is also considering Oklahoma and Clemson.

"The way we're recruiting Tristan, I'm really excited to see the decision he makes. I like our chances," quarterback Garrett Nussmeier recently told LSUCountry. "I'm sure there'll be more guys we're full speed ahead after before signing day ends. I'm super excited to see where things go."

USATSI_14987314
Football

LSU Football Lands Commitment from 2021 Offensive Lineman Kimo Makaneole

USATSI_14987402
Football

LSU Football Defensive End Ali Gaye Announces Return for 2021 Season

USATSI_14247328 (1)
Football

LSU Cornerback Derek Stingley Named First-Team All-American by AFCA

USATSI_13734885
Football

Report: LSU Football to Promote Analyst Russ Callaway to Full Time Coaching Position

tristan leigh.jfif
Football

What Would the Ideal Finish to the LSU Football 2021 Recruiting Class Look Like?

USATSI_15246091
Football

LSU Kicker Cade York Notches Another All-American Honor to His 2020 Season

USATSI_15375082
Basketball

LSU Basketball's Depth, Culture On Full Display In Dominant SEC Opening Win Over Texas A&M

USATSI_13844700
Football

Could LSU's Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Reunite in the NFL?

USATSI_15336336
Football

Film Review: What Is LSU Football Getting In Newest Inside Linebacker Navonteque Strong?