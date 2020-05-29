Film Study: LSU Football Firmly in the Mix for 2021 Top Prospect Korey Foreman

One of the top players in the class of 2021 is Korey Foreman. The California product is one of the most physically and technically advanced defensive ends of the past several years, and that’s why LSU and so many other programs want him.

When Korey Foreman decommitted from Clemson, the Corona (Calif.) Centennial defensive end became one of the nation’s most discussed recruits. To place Foreman’s talent into perspective, here are his rankings among various recruiting networks.

247: 5-Star, No. 2 Overall, No. 2 Strong Side Defensive End

Rivals: 5-Star, No. 1 Overall, No. 1 Strong Side Defensive End

Composite: No. 1 Overall, No. 1 Strong Side Defensive End

Along with those rankings, Foreman has offers from major programs across the country including Alabama, USC, Notre Dame, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas and Penn State, just to name a handful. Of course LSU extended Foreman an offer as well. So, what makes Foreman such a special player?

First, the 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive end from the Golden State possesses elite hand technique. He consistently disengages from offensive linemen in a very short amount of time, and then it’s on to the ball carrier.

Second, he’s incredibly athletic for a player his size. The ability to move laterally at over 250-pounds, makes him unique. He can be fooled on a screen pass, but still chase down the running back because he can change direction and take off like a 215-pound outside linebacker.

Third, simply sheer effort. Maybe this area separates Foreman from most high school players. He’s not the middle-of-the pack talent that plays hard to make the roster. Foreman is the extremely talented prospect that also plays harder than practically everyone else. Combining the two traits developed him into the prospect he’s become.

It’s one thing to be talented, it’s quite another to utilize that talent play after play. Few high school football players bring the consistency that Foreman provides. He can disrupt an offense all by himself.

Here are three plays from Foreman that define not only his physical skill, but his overall value to a team because he sets the standard for hustle and playing smart football. It’s awesome to watch, in general, but do pay attention to how quickly he defeats blocks with leverage and his hands. It’s rare for such a young player to execute this well at the high school level.

First play, Foreman quickly worked towards the center, shed the guard with his hands and made the play. Notice how explosive Foreman proved to be. That level of efficiency would be commonly seen from a college senior, not a high school junior, as Foreman was last season.

During the second video clip, it’s similar to the first, but with the added dimension that the QB could throw the ball. Foreman must anticipate the possibility that the quarterback could call a run-pass option, simply hand off, or pass. Watch Foreman diagnose the play, then move laterally to close the distance between himself and the quarterback, and finally attack the mobile quarterback and record the tackle.

The final play is simply ridiculous. Foreman defeated the first block in less than one second. Then, for an encore, he splits two more blockers and hits the quarterback about the time he releases the football. In all, Foreman defeated three blockers. Quickness, strength, effort, and technique all combined to make a fantastic play.

To enjoy Foreman’s full set of talent, here’s his junior highlight reel.

Overall, Foreman is a special player. LSU, or any other program, would be fortunate to gain his ability for the next three to four seasons. Foreman can disrupt an offense play after play, and that’s why programs such as LSU want him to join their program.