2021 Defensive End Korey Foreman Planning Weekend Visit for LSU-Alabama

For the third time this fall, Korey Foreman will be visiting Baton Rouge with his family. While making an appearance on 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast, Foreman revealed that he'd be making a trip to watch the LSU-Alabama game on Saturday.

Foreman is set to make his college commitment decision on Jan. 2 at the Under Armour All-American game. In addition to LSU, the California native is also considering USC, Georgia and Alabama among others.

"Korey Foreman's already trekked across America to see LSU a couple of times and now will do so again for the Mississippi State game, per the interviews he did surrounding his All-American Bowl Game jersey presentation. He also said he's not 100 percent sure he makes a final decision this year, but the old mantra of tracking the visits seems to be something in LSU's favor, especially when considering his package deal status with Louisiana's Maason Smith. Starting to think LSU is becoming the favorite here," SI All-American recruiting director John Garcia said before the season.

LSU is also hoping to land a few other highly regarded prospects including defensive tackle Maason Smith and offensive tackle Tristan Leigh.

Here is Foreman's SI All-American recruiting profile and scouting report:

Frame: Long and muscular on a well-distributed frame. Some room to add mass dependent on position.

Athleticism: Elite lateral quickness and has a bounce to his first step that lets him get inside or outside of his blocker with relative ease. He's so strong that when he uses his hands to separate himself from a lineman, he's usually throwing the lineman to the ground, or at the very least, several feet away from him. Long strider who can hold up in space, running well relative to size.

Instincts: Comes off of the football with good lean and leverage. Strong motor and makes a lot of secondary plays as he chases down ball carriers laterally. Has a nose for the ball and attacks with controlled approach. Swift enough to dip in and out of holes versus minimal contact in the wash.

Polish: Technician on the defensive line. One of the aspects of his game that shows so prominently is his ability to stand up his blocker, read the play, and quickly disengage. Most comfortable at defensive end, but he can be seen at tackle and as a stand up outside linebacker depending on scheme. Effective wide on the line, coming out of four-point stance, too, with strong power and hands attacking regardless of alignment.

Bottom Line: Foreman has the profile, athleticism and polish of a potential No. 1 NFL Draft pick along the defensive front. He is a three-down performer who fits multiple defensive schemes at multiple positions, with the chance to be elite at any one of them. His presence should command double teams for the rest of his football career.