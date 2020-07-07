What Does LSU Freshman Receiver Koy Moore’s Future Look Like With the Tigers Program?

Much of the offseason chatter on offense has been centered around two position groups, the offensive line and the receivers. But the talks have been for very different reasons.

For the offensive line, the question that’s been raised is which underclassmen can step up and start for a unit that lost four starters a season ago. The receivers have the opposite problem as a surplus of weapons will likely give junior quarterback Myles Brennan all the chances in the world to have success, if he can be protected.

Two of the receiver slots are fore gone conclusions with Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall. Arik Gilbert is the overwhelming favorite to win the tight end job as a freshman, boasting the talent for Steve Ensminger and the offensive staff to use him all over the field.

It’s that slot position, the one left behind by LSU’s most consistent receiver over the last two years, Justin Jefferson, that’s the only question mark. The likely candidates that have been thrown around are senior Racey McMath, sophomore Trey Palmer and freshman Kayshon Boutte.

But the Tigers welcome a second freshman receiver that despite his high class ranking, has flown a bit under the radar this offseason in Koy Moore. At 6-foot-0, 174 pounds, clearly the LSU staff would love to add some more muscle to his body before throwing him out to SEC talent.

The Rummel High School star arrives to Baton Rouge as a perfect future slot prospect for the Tigers. It’s unfair to think that after just two months of workouts and practices that Moore or Boutte would be ready to take on that slot role in 2020.

That’s why the coaching staff has preached all offseason about McMath and his potentially breakthrough season. However, the future does look bright for Moore in purple and gold.

In an interview with Fox 8 New Orleans back in May, Moore told reporter Garland Gillen that he was already spending time learning the LSU playbook.

“Yeah, I’ve just been studying the LSU playbook. I’m just getting ready when I get up there. I’ve just been doing LSU workouts,” Moore said. “Get better at those. So when I get up there I would be more comfortable, and be ready for the workouts. You know, it wouldn’t look new to me.”





Now that he’s on LSU’s campus, he’s reunited with former teammate and Biletnikoff winner Ja’Marr Chase. The two played together for two years at Rummel before Chase graduated and signed with the Tigers.

Most recently, Moore was spotted working out with Jefferson in a closed setting, receiving some tips on his route running from the now NFL rookie.





It probably won’t happen in his first year but Moore is a name to watch in the not too distant future that could really pop in the Tigers offense.

“I’m just ready to compete with the best-of-the-best, that’s why I went there,” Moore told Gillen. “Because only the best play over there. I just want to go against good DB’s, and that makes me better over there.”