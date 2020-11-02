SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

Report: New Orleans Saints Trade for Former LSU Linebacker Kwon Alexander

Glen West

For years, fans of both the New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers have always wondered the same thing. Why have there been hardly any LSU players to make it on the Saints roster over the years? The purple and gold have been a staple program in pumping elite level talent to the NFL.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints acquired former LSU linebacker Kwon Alexander in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the deal is for a conditional fifth round pick and linebacker Kiko Alonso. Alexander will join former LSU offensive lineman Will Clapp as the second player out of LSU on the Saints current active roster. 

When healthy, Alexander has blossomed into a quality NFL starter at the linebacker position. After a successful three-year stint with the Tigers where he recorded 167 tackles and 15 tackles for a loss, Alexander was drafted in the fourth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His first three years in the NFL were extremely successful with the Buccaneers but injuries have played a disappointing role in the last few years of his NFL career. Alexander appeared in 40 games over his first three years but just 14 games over the next two seasons because of injuries. 

In 2020, Alexander has appeared in five games for the 49ers and recorded 30 tackles and three tackles for a loss. As a six-year veteran with the Buccaneers and 49ers, Alexander has recorded 444 tackles, 36 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks. The trade is an upgrade for the Saints, who could use some linebacker depth behind Demario Davis and Alex Anzalone. 

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan Status Unclear for Alabama Game, Will Throw Some This Week

Open competition between Finley, Johnson following Auburn loss

Glen West

Former LSU QB Joe Burrow Earns Second NFL Win in Upset Fashion Over Tennessee Titans

Burrow shines, thinks Bengals can start rattling off wins heading into bye week

Glen West

LSU Football 2021 Commit Matthew Langlois Provides Versatile Skillset

Langlois joins crowded secondary recruiting class as LSU hopes to put finishing touches on class very soon

Brian Smith

After Blowout Loss to Auburn, Ed Orgeron Says Don’t Expect Any LSU Coaching Changes in Season

Expected revenue loss makes it difficult to make significant coaching changes

Glen West

Commitment of Sage Ryan A Huge Win for Ed Orgeron, LSU Football Recruiting Class

Ryan a staple of the 2021 class, a player LSU can build around once arriving to campus

Brian Smith

LSU Lands Second Commitment of Weekend from 2021 Class in Receiver Jack Bech

Tigers now have 21 committed prospects in the 2021 class

Glen West

Where Does LSU Football Go After 48-11 Loss to Auburn

LSU players, Orgeron react to sting of blowout loss, what needs to happen for dramatic improvement

Glen West

Three Observations: LSU Rushing Attack Plummets, Defensive Woes Far From Fixed

With two weeks until Bama, LSU has major soul searching, corrections to get fixed

Glen West

2021 Safety Sage Ryan Commits to LSU Football

Huge Louisiana target for Tigers stays in state, chooses LSU over Alabama

Glen West

by

Bob the cajun

LSU Football Turns in Nightmarish Performance on Halloween Night, Trounced 48-11 at Auburn

LSU suffers worst loss against an unranked opponent in program history at the hands of Auburn

Glen West