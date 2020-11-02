Report: New Orleans Saints Trade for Former LSU Linebacker Kwon Alexander

For years, fans of both the New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers have always wondered the same thing. Why have there been hardly any LSU players to make it on the Saints roster over the years? The purple and gold have been a staple program in pumping elite level talent to the NFL.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Saints acquired former LSU linebacker Kwon Alexander in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the deal is for a conditional fifth round pick and linebacker Kiko Alonso. Alexander will join former LSU offensive lineman Will Clapp as the second player out of LSU on the Saints current active roster.

When healthy, Alexander has blossomed into a quality NFL starter at the linebacker position. After a successful three-year stint with the Tigers where he recorded 167 tackles and 15 tackles for a loss, Alexander was drafted in the fourth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His first three years in the NFL were extremely successful with the Buccaneers but injuries have played a disappointing role in the last few years of his NFL career. Alexander appeared in 40 games over his first three years but just 14 games over the next two seasons because of injuries.

In 2020, Alexander has appeared in five games for the 49ers and recorded 30 tackles and three tackles for a loss. As a six-year veteran with the Buccaneers and 49ers, Alexander has recorded 444 tackles, 36 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks. The trade is an upgrade for the Saints, who could use some linebacker depth behind Demario Davis and Alex Anzalone.