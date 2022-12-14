Landing These Three 2023 Prospects Would Significantly Improve LSU's Class

It’s no secret LSU’s 2023 recruiting cycle has blossomed into a class full of gems, but this program still has their foot on the gas for a number of high-priority prospects.

There remains vulnerability with a few position groups and the Tigers are prepared to change that in a big way.

Prospects have been raving about their visits recently, which could put the Tigers in position to dramatically improve their 2023 class as the fall recruiting period heats up.

Here are three players who can improve this class in a big way:

Javien Toviano - Cornerback - 2023 (4-star)

Toviano, one of the top uncommitted prospects left on the market, has been the latest hashtag trend with LSU’s #Toviano2TheBoot social media push. The 5-star prospect has been on campus twice this fall, and with a college decision coming on Thursday, the Tigers remain in good position.

LSU to came in hot this fall in their push for Toviano. A dynamic defensive back who has all the intangibles of continuing the “DBU'' tradition, Kelly and his secondary staff have the chance to boost their 2023 cycle in a big way with if Toviano selects the Bayou Bengals.

Nyckoles Harbor - Athlete - 2023 (5-star)

The Tigers continue their pursuit of five-star phenom Nyckoles Harbor. Defensive line coach Jamar Cain has been pushing for Harbor significantly over the last few months, keeping his foot on the gas for a program changing prospect.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound edge rusher, who can play both sides of the football as an athlete, burst onto the scene as a junior in 2021. Harbor tallied 31 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and an incredible 66 quarterback hurries, while also forcing six fumbles and blocking two punts and catching five touchdown passes in his junior campaign.

Harbor won the 17-18 year old 200 meters dash with a time of 20.96 seconds. The top 10 (football) prospect in the 2023 class will look to be a two-sport athlete, playing on both the gridiron and track.

Desmond Ricks - Cornerback - 2023 (5-star)

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder plays his high school ball for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., one of the top programs in the country. Ricks has shown tremendous growth in his game since getting to IMG, consistently playing against blue-chip prospects routinely.

After reclassifying into the 2023 class, LSU put their foot on the gas even more. With visits to Florida and Alabama, Ricks will hold his final official visit in Baton Rouge before revealing his college decision.

For LSU to potentially lock in both Toviano and Ricks into their 2023 class would bring this cycle to superstar status. With Toviano's commitment on Dec. 15, and Ricks’ announcement coming later this month, the Tigers have the chance to elevate this class even more.