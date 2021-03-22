LSU 2022 Commit Laterrance Welch Talks Decision to Join Tigers Program

When Laterrance Welch officially picked up an offer from LSU, it was a dream come true. The 2022 cornerback out of Lafayette only took two weeks to decide he wanted to wind up in Baton Rouge, officially announcing his commitment back on Jan. 24.

It was a big addition to the LSU class as Welch is one of seven players from Louisiana to pledge a commitment to the Tigers' program. Welch is also one of three cornerbacks, including Georgia's JaDarian Rhym and Texas' Marcus Scott.

Welch knows better than most that the LSU program is great at developing defensive back talent, which is one of the many reasons he chose the Tigers so quickly.

"The reason why I chose LSU is because they have a great program, I'm getting coached by the best and I think they can get me ready for the league," Welch said. "I talk to LSU every day and coach Corey [Raymond] loves my game. He thinks I could come in and start right away and be that guy from day one that he recruited."

With 10 players total in the 2022 class, Welch sees this as a potentially dominant class that's currently in the top three across multiple recruiting sites. The goal now for Welch and the current commits, spearheaded by quarterback Walker Howard, is to bring in as much talent, both local and national to make it one of the best in the country.

Welch is currently playing with LSU recruits like Shazz Preston, Khamauri Rogers and Eli Holstein as well as current commits AJ Johnson and Decoldest Crawford.

"I think it could be special and the commits we have right now, Walker Howard, when that class comes in we can do some special things," Welch said. "Walker's right down the street from me, we both live in Lafayette and we got a group chat full of LSU commits and we're trying to get more. If a lot of these guys are able to come to LSU then we'd have a special class."

Welch is entering his senior season at Acadiana High School and is working to improve on his footwork with the travel 7v7 football program the Louisiana Bootleggers.

"I'm working on getting better with my feet and just being the fun guy that I am," Welch said.

While teams are still pursuing Welch, he says he's 100% in on LSU since his commitment earlier this year and doesn't envision a change of heart at any point.