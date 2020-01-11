Video: What Clemson Players and Coaches Had to Say About LSU at Media Day

Just thinking about LSU quarterback Joe Burrow makes Clemson coach Dabo Swinney sick. One would have to imagine it made most coaches sick this season as it quickly became evident that what the future Heisman trophy winner was doing week in and week out wasn't the norm.

"I don't think there's anything I can say that hasn't already been said. He's special. He really is. It's just kind of -- as I said, just as a coach, it makes you sick watching the tape because he just rarely ever makes a mistake," Swinney said. "He's always a step ahead. He knows exactly where to go with the ball. Even when you watch him -- one of the things I watch is he makes a big play in a huge game in a critical moment, and he just jogs down the field. To me those are things that I look -- if I was an NFL evaluator, I want to see this guy, who he is, he's just like this all the time, and at that position I think that's a special quality."

The Clemson offense is led by sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has gone 25-0 as a starter. Lawrence and LSU quarterback have tons of mutual respect for one another, getting to know each other a little bit at the Manning Passing Academy last summer.

"You talk a little bit about football, but you try to just get to know the guy," Burrow said. "He's a great guy, great player. It was fun hanging out with him for a couple days. He's a quiet guy, humble guy. That was nice to see. I respect guys that keep their nose down and just work hard. I mean, the best thing he does is just win, 25-0, something like that, as a starter. That's just something that not a lot of people can do, no matter what conference you play in, who you're playing. "

On defense, Clemson is led by Butkus award winner Isaiah Simmons, who is a converted safety turned linebacker. Simmons is known for his versatility on the defensive side, especially in the pass coverage game from his days as a safety.

Primarily being a slot pass coverage player when asked, one guy he might be going opposite with quite a bunch is LSU receiver Justin Jefferson. Jefferson is coming off an historic game against Oklahoma, catching 14 passes for 227 yards and four touchdowns in the Peach Bowl win over the Sooners.

"I'm going to need to be on my A game," Simmons said. "He's a really good receiver so it's going to take me making as little mistakes as I possibly can."

