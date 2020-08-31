Former LSU Running Back Leonard Fournette Released By Jacksonville Jaguars

Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette will now be looking for a new NFL home. Fournette was released on Monday morning by the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced.

Fournette is coming off arguably his most productive season with the Jaguars from a yardage perspective, rushing for 1,152 yards and three touchdowns while adding an additional 76 receptions for 699 yards.

At LSU, the former St. Augustine and New Orleans product established himself as a lead back for the purple and gold, wearing the No. 7 all three years he was in Baton Rouge. For his career, Fournette rushed for 3,830 yards and 40 touchdowns, with his best season coming in 2015 when he was a Heisman Trophy candidate.

After a great run with the Tigers, he was selected No. 4 overall by the Jaguars and was entering the final year of his rookie contract when the team elected to release him.

The decision comes at a weird time but is understandable considering some of the problems Fournette has had since entering the NFL. He’s missed 12 out of a possible 48 games due to injury and a one game suspension.

Though thing didn't work out in Jacksonville, it's hard to imagine Fournette won't find a new team very soon as he showed flashes of excellence as a rookie and in 2019 as well. The NFL season is two weeks away from kick off so any team that picks him up will have to make an easy transition into the new offense.