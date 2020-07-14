2022 Louisiana Running Back Le'veon Moss Grew up Dreaming of Offer from LSU Football

Being from Baton Rouge, Le'veon Moss grew up bleeding purple and gold. As a rising, impressionable football player, it was Moss' dream to earn an offer from the LSU program.

So when the Tigers came calling back on Feb. 18 to extend Moss a scholarship offer, it was a moment he'll never forget.

"Just getting the chance to play for them is all I wanted so now that I have that opportunity, it was just very exciting and a great option for me," Moss said. "With that being said I do want to keep all of my options open."

Moss is one of the most coveted running backs in the 2022 class, earning offers from not only LSU but Alabama, Mississippi State, Texas A & M, Ole Miss and Miami. The Baton Rouge native is currently the No. 6 ranked running back in the class according to 247Sports and No. 51 overall.

Every other week Moss and his high school coach will get on the phone with running backs coach Kevin Faulk for a check in. Recently those conversations have revolved around the return to workouts for high school prospects like Moss across the state.

He's also had conversations with coach Ed Orgeron and wants to build that relationship in the coming weeks and months as his recruitment takes off.

"They've really just told me they like my film and how I play," Moss said. "My speed and my cutbacks are parts of my game that stand out and how I'm able to get away from the defense because of that next level speed."

So just how "next level" is Moss' speed? Most recently, he was clocked at a 4.34 40-yard dash and used that speed to have a breakout sophomore season for Istrouma Senior High School. While he doesn't recall exactly how many yards he rushed for, Moss was confident that he ran for around 1,200 yards and 17 touchdowns.

"I feel like I did really good and that's the common feedback that I get from everyone," Moss said.

Now heading into an important junior season, Moss has spent time in the offseason focusing on the little things--mainly making sure the ball is secure--because he knows those minute details will make the difference in him becoming a good player or a great player.

"I need to hold the ball higher and tighter and I've been working on my juke moves and footwork to," Moss said. "Monday through Thursday it's conditioning and weight room with my team and then on the weekend I'll do footwork and more conditioning, parachutes, latter drills."

All of the work he's doing in the offseason is in the hopes of showing more variety on his tape during his junior season, with another focus of his revolved around catching passes out of the backfield. Moss has the goal of one day being the prototypical all-around back in the form of Le'Veon Bell and Barry Sanders.

"When the wide receivers and the quarterbacks go out and do their own separate workout, I'll go out there and join them so I can work on my hands as well," Moss said. "I like to watch Bell because he's a patient running back that can do it all while Sanders was very explosive so I like the combination of the two."

As it pertains to LSU and his recruitment, Moss has been able to visit the campus a couple of different times, most recently for Junior Day back in March. He also went to the LSU-Arkansas game last fall and was immediately drawn into the atmosphere that exists inside Tiger Stadium.

"The games are very loud and it's exciting, they're always hyped up and I think it would be exciting to play on Saturday nights in that stadium," Moss said.