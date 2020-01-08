Tiger Practice Report: Receiver Terrace Marshall, Guard Damien Lewis Return to Practice

Now five days out from the National Championship, LSU started its final preparations for Clemson on Wednesday. The Tigers saw the return of starting receiver Terrace Marshall and right guard Damien Lewis in the non-padded practice.

Both players went down with injuries in the 63-28 win over Oklahoma. Orgeron said Marshall’s injury wasn’t significant and wouldn’t keep him out for the game. Lewis didn’t practice last week and Orgeron said he was unsure if the senior guard would play against Clemson.

The fact that Lewis participated in practice, no matter the capacity, is a positive sign.









In practice, some of the linebackers were working with coach Ed Orgeron and receiver Jontre Kirklin in preparation for the Clemson RPO. Kirklin has been the “quarterback” used for the defense to practice against Lawrence and his running abilities.

Lawrence gashed the Ohio State defense for 107 yards and a touchdown in the 29-23 win in the Peach Bowl.

On offense, Burrow and the running backs were working on timing in their routes.