LSUMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Tiger Practice Report: Receiver Terrace Marshall, Guard Damien Lewis Return to Practice

Glen West

Now five days out from the National Championship, LSU started its final preparations for Clemson on Wednesday. The Tigers saw the return of starting receiver Terrace Marshall and right guard Damien Lewis in the non-padded practice.

Both players went down with injuries in the 63-28 win over Oklahoma. Orgeron said Marshall’s injury wasn’t significant and wouldn’t keep him out for the game. Lewis didn’t practice last week and Orgeron said he was unsure if the senior guard would play against Clemson.

The fact that Lewis participated in practice, no matter the capacity, is a positive sign.



In practice, some of the linebackers were working with coach Ed Orgeron and receiver Jontre Kirklin in preparation for the Clemson RPO. Kirklin has been the “quarterback” used for the defense to practice against Lawrence and his running abilities.

Lawrence gashed the Ohio State defense for 107 yards and a touchdown in the 29-23 win in the Peach Bowl.

On offense, Burrow and the running backs were working on timing in their routes.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Matchups to Follow for LSU vs. Clemson

Glen West

Burrow vs Lawrence is the marquee but there are a few other matchups worth taking a look at

A Few Records LSU Football Could Break Against Clemson

Glen West

Burrow, Chase and Jefferson still chasing history in National Championship

LSU Recruits That Have Exceeded Expectations in Baton Rouge

Glen West

For five LSU players, being starters for a National Championship team took hard work and plenty of doubters

LSU Basketball Looks to Continue Fast Start to SEC Play With One Loss Arkansas Coming to Town

Glen West

Improved play from Smart, lack of turnovers has LSU steered in right direction

Glen West

Shea Dixon of 247sports provided an update on LSU target Zach Evans. Despite signing with Georgia,…

Glen West

A nice piece on Derek Stingley’s rapid ascension and the football background that starts with his…

LSU's Steve Ensminger, Joe Brady Named 2019 Offensive Coordinators of the Year by Football Scoop

Glen West

Ensminger, Brady first pair of coaches to share the award in its history

LSU Adds Four-Star Cornerback Dwight McGlothern to 2020 Class

Glen West

Tigers now have five open scholarship spots after McGlothern commitment

Javonte Smart, Skylar Mays Fuel LSU Basketball to SEC Opening 78-64 Win Over Tennessee

Glen West

Smart ties season high 21 points in win over Vols

Video: LSU Players Preview National Championship Against Clemson

Glen West

For most LSU players from Louisiana, playing in the Superdome a familiar feeling