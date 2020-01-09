Tiger Practice Report: Quarterback Myles Brennan Misses Thursday Practice

LSU was back for its first padded practice of the week four days out from the team's National Championship date with Clemson.

The only notable LSU player missing from Thursday’s practice was sophomore backup quarterback Myles Brennan. An LSU official confirmed to LSU Maven for Sports Illustrated that Brennan's absence was "not anything significant."

Brennan has appeared in 10 games for the Tigers this season and completed 24-of-40 passes for 353 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

On a more positive note, guard Damien Lewis and receiver Terrace Marshall participated in their first padded practices since going down with injuries against Oklahoma. This is good news for both players and their potential to play in the National Championship on Monday.

Orgeron said Wednesday Marshall was a little further along in his recovery than Lewis but that he expects both players to suit up.

"Terrace is a little bit further ahead than Damien, I believe both of them are going to play," Orgeron said. "Damien is running straight ahead. I think that cutting is the thing he has to get used to but considering we’re on Monday of the game week, I expect him to play.”

In practice, the team worked on ripping and protecting the ball, something that will come in handy against Clemson. Clemson is +16 in the turnover margin while LSU is +8 in 2019.

The offense and defense then split up into separate individual drills, with the offense running through a few plays.